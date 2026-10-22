Abu Dhabi GP ‘a source of national pride’, says FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

The Emirati FIA president spoke on governing Formula 1 and Abu Dhabi GP's success
Dubai: The climax of the 2026 Formula One season is fast approaching, with the championship set to reach its conclusion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. The race at Yas Marina Circuit will mark the 18th edition of the event, which has become one of the sport’s leading destinations since making its debut in 2009.
Few understand the scale of the event better than Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who witnessed Abu Dhabi’s rise as a global motorsport destination first hand.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, the Emirati motorsport chief described the Grand Prix as “a source of national pride”, highlighting its impact on the UAE’s international sporting reputation and the opportunities it creates for future generations.
“I am immensely proud of what Abu Dhabi has achieved in Formula One, as I am of the UAE’s overall success in staging top-class international motorsport events,” Ben Sulayem said.
“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has showcased the very best of the UAE capital as a global motorsport venue, and a destination that welcomes visitors with great hospitality.
“It has brought great racing and excitement to Formula One fans around the world, while the impact of the event extends well beyond race weekend, strengthening motorsport development across the nation.”
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has become synonymous with the conclusion of the Formula One season, with the drivers’ championship decided at Yas Marina Circuit on several occasions.
Ben Sulayem went on to say the venue’s ability to deliver memorable racing has helped cement its position among the sport’s leading destinations, attracting thousands of spectators in person and millions more watching around the world.
“Over the years, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has often decided the drivers’ championship, delivering some of the most spectacular racing and memorable moments,” explained the FIA President.
“The races at Yas Marina Circuit are always a spectacle, and it is easy to see why fans everywhere look forward to the season’s climax in Abu Dhabi.”
The FIA president also highlighted the UAE’s growing influence across international motorsport, pointing to a history that goes back decades before Formula One arrived in the capital.
He recalled the first rallies staged in Dubai during the 1970s and his own experiences competing in the FIA Middle East Rally Championship during the 1980s, when events were already attracting international competitors.
“By the time I began rallying in the FIA Middle East Rally Championship in the 1980s, the events were already attracting many overseas competitors, and international attention,” he said.
“Today, the UAE is well established as the venue for the FIA Formula One World Championship and some of the world’s most spectacular off-road rallies, with the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and the Dubai International Baja forming key rounds of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship and the FIA World Baja Cup.
“When Formula One first came to Yas Marina Circuit in 2009, it was a major milestone demonstrating the UAE’s ambition to compete at the highest level of international sport.
“It is a source of national pride.”
Beyond the race weekend and the international attention, Ben Sulayem believes one of the most important legacies of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix should be the opportunities it creates for young Emiratis to pursue careers in motorsport.
While the UAE has invested in facilities and major events, he stressed that young people must also have a clear pathway from grassroots participation into professional competition.
“By its very nature, as a spectacular event bringing the FIA Formula One World Championship to a conclusion, it inspires young people, and we must make sure to give them a practical route into the sport,” he said.
“The future of the sport depends on making those opportunities accessible, and the FIA is committed to reducing barriers, increasing accessibility, and opening doors to new opportunities in motorsport in the UAE, as it is around the world.”
The region has become an increasingly prominent part of Formula One, with races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi each contributing to the championship’s international reach.
Ben Sulayem believes there remains significant potential to expand participation and build on the region’s growing fan base.
The FIA President continued: “The FIA's priority is to develop the sport at every level, from grassroots participation to the highest levels of global competition.”
“The region is developing its fan base and creating opportunities for young people to participate in motorsport, and there is great potential to build further on that progress.”