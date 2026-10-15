Because Abu Dhabi hosts the season finale, the additional points available during a sprint weekend could prove particularly consequential if the championship remains undecided.

“It's a different format. It's shorter. It's exciting, and there's going to be more points on the table,” he said.

“The last race of the season, so you're going to have a total of over 30 points, potentially leading to a championship-deciding race.”

The prospect is intriguing. A championship battle that might otherwise have been settled before the final Sunday could remain alive for longer.

He won't tell you who should win

For all his enthusiasm about the competition, Al Noaimi is unwilling to declare allegiance to any particular driver.

I asked him who he was rooting for this season.

“I don't have favourites. I don't. I want an exciting race,” he said.

His preference is for a closely contested finale, regardless of whether the championship is still up for grabs.

“We just want wheel-to-wheel racing, which we know we will get, regardless of the championship being decided,” he said.

“Those guys are participating at the highest level. They want to end the season in the highest position possible.”

It's a diplomatic answer, perhaps, but also a reminder that the appeal of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cannot depend entirely on the championship standings.

A title may already have been decided by the time Formula 1 arrives at Yas Marina Circuit. The race must still deliver a compelling spectacle.

What 18 editions have taught Abu Dhabi

When Abu Dhabi first joined the Formula 1 calendar, the Grand Prix was an opportunity to showcase a new circuit and establish the emirate as an international motorsport destination.

Eighteen editions later, the challenge is keeping an established event fresh.

“We learn so much from every single edition,” Al Noaimi said.

“First thing we do back from the Grand Prix, we get together as a team. We go through customer surveys. We go through feedback. We go around the table. Everyone provides input: what worked, what didn't work, what are the ideas, what are the enhancements we can do.”

“We immediately keep iterating and improving year on year.”

And as the Grand Prix grows, so does the range of expectations it must satisfy.

Some visitors want close racing. Others want an evening with their favourite musician. Families may be concerned about cost and convenience. Premium guests expect an experience commensurate with what they have paid.

Al Noaimi's job is to make all of those experiences work simultaneously.

Which brings the conversation back to the smiles.

And when the conversation returned to the uncertainty surrounding this year's race, he offered a final assurance.

“It's happening. It's been planned. Nothing has changed.”

He is hoping for another record-breaking year. But when the final car crosses the finish line and the last concert ends, the measure he says he will be looking for is much simpler.

Whether the people who came to Abu Dhabi enjoyed themselves enough to leave smiling.