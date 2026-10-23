Two UAE drivers secure seats in 2027 Formula 3 Championship

Rashid Al Dhaheri and Keanu Al Azhari to represent UAE in 2027 Formula 3 grid
Dubai: The UAE will have two drivers on the Formula 3 grid in 2027 after Rashid Al Dhaheri and Keanu Al Azhari secured seats with Van Amersfoort Racing and Hitech GP, respectively.
The pair, both ambassadors of Yas Heat, the driver development programme based at Yas Marina Circuit, will compete in one of the most competitive stages of the single-seater racing ladder as they look to progress towards Formula 2 and Formula 1.
With just 30 seats available on the Formula 3 grid, their selections mark a significant milestone for UAE motorsport and highlight the country’s growing presence in international racing.
Both drivers began their single-seater careers in Formula 4 with support from Yas Heat, which develops young talent through grassroots karting programmes and provides a pathway into professional racing.
The programme works with aspiring drivers from as young as five, helping them progress through karting and into competitive single-seater championships.
Ali Al Beshr, general manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said having two drivers reach Formula 3 was a proud moment for the organisation and the wider UAE motorsport community.
“Seeing both Rashid and Keanu progress to the FIA Formula 3 Championship is an incredibly proud moment for everyone at Yas Heat and Yas Marina Circuit,” he said.
“Having two drivers representing the UAE at this level is a significant milestone for the country’s motorsport ecosystem and a testament to the progress being made in developing the next generation of racing talent.”
Al Beshr added that Yas Heat aimed to build a sustainable pathway for young drivers, from their first experiences in karting to competing internationally.
The achievement reflects the UAE’s investment in motorsport infrastructure and talent development, with Yas Marina Circuit hosting the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009.
Al Dhaheri and Al Azhari will now prepare for their 2027 campaigns, carrying the UAE’s ambitions onto the international stage.