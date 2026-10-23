Two UAE drivers secure seats in 2027 Formula 3 Championship

“Having two drivers representing the UAE at this level is a significant milestone for the country’s motorsport ecosystem and a testament to the progress being made in developing the next generation of racing talent.”

The pair, both ambassadors of Yas Heat, the driver development programme based at Yas Marina Circuit, will compete in one of the most competitive stages of the single-seater racing ladder as they look to progress towards Formula 2 and Formula 1.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.