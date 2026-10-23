FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem calls for return of V8 engines to Formula One

“I believe the change will be felt by everyone, from the drivers to the fans, and it will usher in a thrilling new era for Formula One as the pinnacle of global motorsport,” he said in a press release.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, Ben Sulayem said discussions were progressing with Formula One Management (FOM), teams and power unit manufacturers to bring back the engines in the 2030s.

The proposed change comes as the FIA and FOM seek to strengthen their partnership following the signing of the Concorde Governance Agreement with all 11 teams last December, which sets out the championship’s governance framework through 2030.

“Fans experience Formula One with all their senses, and the sound of a V8 is part of what first drew so many people to the sport,” he said.

Ben Sulayem also highlighted the appeal of the V8 engine sound, which has been absent from Formula One since the end of the 2013 season. The championship switched to V6 turbo-hybrid power units in 2014.

“Rallying gave me a practical understanding of what drivers, teams and organisers need from the sport and that experience stays with me. It tells me that a lighter car, one a driver can push to the limit, is the foundation of great racing,” he added.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.