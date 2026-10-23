FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem calls for return of V8 engines to Formula One

FIA President advocates return of V8 engines for lighter, thrilling Formula One cars
Dubai: FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has reiterated his commitment to bringing V8 engines back to Formula One, saying the move would deliver lighter cars, lower costs and a more exciting experience for drivers and fans.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, Ben Sulayem said discussions were progressing with Formula One Management (FOM), teams and power unit manufacturers to bring back the engines in the 2030s.
“I believe the change will be felt by everyone, from the drivers to the fans, and it will usher in a thrilling new era for Formula One as the pinnacle of global motorsport,” he said in a press release.
The FIA president, a former rally driver, believes reducing the weight of the cars by approximately 80kg and cutting research, development and engine costs by at least 50 per cent would benefit the sport.
“Rallying gave me a practical understanding of what drivers, teams and organisers need from the sport and that experience stays with me. It tells me that a lighter car, one a driver can push to the limit, is the foundation of great racing,” he added.
Ben Sulayem also highlighted the appeal of the V8 engine sound, which has been absent from Formula One since the end of the 2013 season. The championship switched to V6 turbo-hybrid power units in 2014.
“Fans experience Formula One with all their senses, and the sound of a V8 is part of what first drew so many people to the sport,” he said.
The proposed change comes as the FIA and FOM seek to strengthen their partnership following the signing of the Concorde Governance Agreement with all 11 teams last December, which sets out the championship’s governance framework through 2030.
The FIA has also secured long-term agreements covering Formula E, the World Rally Championship and the World Endurance Championship, including a deal with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest to support endurance racing’s growth over the next decade.