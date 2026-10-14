FIA President Ben Sulayem: F1 return to Africa a ‘historic moment’

Mohammed Ben Sulayem hails Rwanda’s F1 deal as a historic moment for African motorsport.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes Africa could follow a similar path to the Middle East in developing its motorsport industry, following the announcement that Rwanda will host a future round of the FIA Formula One World Championship.
A landmark 10-year agreement will bring Formula 1 back to Africa for the first time since 1993, with the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, expected to join the calendar in the early 2030s.
The return of the championship to the continent has been a long-term ambition, with years of collaboration leading to an agreement intended to establish the foundations for a successful and sustainable Grand Prix.
Rwanda's inaugural race will take place once a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera has been completed, with the project expected to be ready early in the next decade.
“The return of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Africa is a historic moment for our sport and an important step in the continued global growth of motorsport,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
“Rwanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering a world-class event, and the FIA will work closely with FOM and our partners as this new circuit is developed to the highest international standards.
“This agreement is also about creating a lasting legacy, inspiring new generations, developing talent and opening new opportunities for motorsport across Africa and beyond. Increasing accessibility is at the heart of the FIA’s mission, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our sport continues to grow at every level, reaching new communities and creating opportunities for people in every corner of the world.”
Ben Sulayem believes Africa has the potential to replicate elements of the Middle East's rise as a significant player in international motorsport, with the region now hosting races across several championships and disciplines.
Bahrain became the first Middle Eastern country to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2004. Its arrival helped pave the way for Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to join the calendar and invest in the sport's highest level.
“Few regions have embraced international motorsport with such ambition as we’ve seen in the Middle East in recent times, particularly in Formula 1, and this has not gone unnoticed in Africa," said Ben Sulayem.
“There is a lot of hard work ahead, but the arrival of the FIA Formula One World Championship in Rwanda can have a huge impact on the way Grand Prix racing, and motor sport as a whole, is perceived across the African continent, and this could lead to much more development there for our sport.”
The new Bugesera circuit will be built to FIA Grade 1 standards as part of a broader development programme covering sport, tourism, infrastructure and commercial investment, led by the Rwanda Development Board.
Situated around 40 kilometres south of Kigali and next to the new Kigali International Airport, the circuit will incorporate the surrounding landscape and elevation changes to create a distinctive and challenging track, while offering spectators strong viewing opportunities.
The venue is also intended to operate throughout the year, hosting international motorsport, major events, conferences and entertainment beyond Grand Prix weekends. Organisers hope this will support long-term economic growth and attract further investment to the region.
The project aims to deliver benefits beyond Formula 1 by boosting tourism, encouraging investment, developing local talent and creating opportunities for businesses and communities. The FIA, the Rwandan government, the Rwanda Development Board and Formula One Management (FOM) share the ambition of establishing an event that delivers lasting economic and social benefits while inspiring future generations across Africa.