Formula 1 returns to Africa for first time since 1993

Formula 1 announced a landmark 10-year agreement to bring the sport back to the African continent, with the agreement marking a defining moment in F1’s history that will see the sport return to Africa for the first time since the South African Grand Prix in 1993, when it was held at the Kyalami Circuit near Johannesburg.

Formula 1 returns to the only continent it does not race in currently – barring Antarctica that is – with the Formula 1 African Grand Prix set to join the calendar in the early 2030s.

“Africa has always been part of Formula 1’s future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact.

“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1. “With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe.

Located approximately 40 kilometres south of capital city Kigali, and adjacent to the new Kigali International Airport, the circuit will be designed to work in harmony with the natural landscape, using the area’s elevation changes to create a unique and challenging racing experience while delivering exceptional viewing opportunities for fans, according to formula1.com.

The long-term agreement will see the first race in the country take place once a new purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, has been completed, which is expected to be early in the next decade.

“Rwanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering a world-class event, and the FIA will work closely with FOM and our partners as this new circuit is developed to the highest international standards.

“For our fans, this is an especially exciting moment. Africa is home to more than 100 million Formula 1 fans, and that number continues to grow rapidly. We are bringing the excitement, energy and drama of Formula 1 closer to millions of people who have waited a long time to see our sport return to the continent, and we look forward to writing an exciting new chapter together.”

“I would like to thank His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, the Government of Rwanda, the Rwanda Development Board, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and everyone whose dedication and collaboration have made this possible.

“I congratulate President Paul Kagame on this landmark moment for his nation and share my thanks with Stefano Domenicali and all those whose collaboration has made this exciting new chapter possible.”

“This agreement is also about creating a lasting legacy, inspiring new generations, developing talent and opening new opportunities for motorsport across Africa and beyond. Increasing accessibility is at the heart of the FIA’s mission, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our sport continues to grow at every level, reaching new communities and creating opportunities for people in every corner of the world.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.