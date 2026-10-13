Formula 1 returns to Africa for first time since 1993

First race to take place once circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, is completed
Formula 1 returns to the only continent it does not race in currently – barring Antarctica that is – with the Formula 1 African Grand Prix set to join the calendar in the early 2030s.
Formula 1 announced a landmark 10-year agreement to bring the sport back to the African continent, with the agreement marking a defining moment in F1’s history that will see the sport return to Africa for the first time since the South African Grand Prix in 1993, when it was held at the Kyalami Circuit near Johannesburg.
The long-term agreement will see the first race in the country take place once a new purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, has been completed, which is expected to be early in the next decade.
Located approximately 40 kilometres south of capital city Kigali, and adjacent to the new Kigali International Airport, the circuit will be designed to work in harmony with the natural landscape, using the area’s elevation changes to create a unique and challenging racing experience while delivering exceptional viewing opportunities for fans, according to formula1.com.
Beyond race weekends, the venue will serve as a year-round destination capable of hosting international motorsport, major events, conferences and entertainment, helping to drive long-term economic growth and investment across the region.
“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1. “With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe.
“Africa has always been part of Formula 1’s future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact.
“I would like to thank His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, the Government of Rwanda, the Rwanda Development Board, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and everyone whose dedication and collaboration have made this possible.
“For our fans, this is an especially exciting moment. Africa is home to more than 100 million Formula 1 fans, and that number continues to grow rapidly. We are bringing the excitement, energy and drama of Formula 1 closer to millions of people who have waited a long time to see our sport return to the continent, and we look forward to writing an exciting new chapter together.”
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: “The return of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship to Africa is a historic moment for our sport and an important step in the continued global growth of motorsport.
“Rwanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering a world-class event, and the FIA will work closely with FOM and our partners as this new circuit is developed to the highest international standards.
“This agreement is also about creating a lasting legacy, inspiring new generations, developing talent and opening new opportunities for motorsport across Africa and beyond. Increasing accessibility is at the heart of the FIA’s mission, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our sport continues to grow at every level, reaching new communities and creating opportunities for people in every corner of the world.
“I congratulate President Paul Kagame on this landmark moment for his nation and share my thanks with Stefano Domenicali and all those whose collaboration has made this exciting new chapter possible.”
Rwanda has established itself as one of Africa’s leading destinations for international events, successfully hosting major sport and global gatherings including the UCI Road World Championships, the ICC Women’s Challenge Trophy, 2023 FIFA Congress, the Basketball Africa League, the 2024 FIA General Assemblies and the FIA Awards Ceremony.
The Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, represents the next chapter in the country’s ambition to become a globally recognised hub for sport, tourism, innovation and business.