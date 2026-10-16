DR Congo condemns F1 decision to race in Rwanda

Dubai: Democratic Republic of Congo foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner has warned that Formula 1 would help “polish the image of an authoritarian leader” if it proceeds with plans to stage an African Grand Prix in Rwanda.

The event is expected to take place at a yet-to-be-built circuit in Bugesera, near the capital Kigali, in the early 2030s. Formula 1 last held a race in Africa in 1993.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States and UN experts have accused Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels in eastern DRC. Rwanda maintains that its security measures are designed to protect the country from threats posed by armed groups operating across the border.

Kayikwamba Wagner said she had warned F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and the sport’s authorities in February 2025 that allowing Rwanda to host a Grand Prix would be “morally indefensible”.

While welcoming Formula 1’s return to Africa, she argued that giving Rwandan President Paul Kagame the platform would improve the image of an authoritarian leader whose government has contributed to a devastating conflict in the DRC.

Kayikwamba Wagner added that the situation presented F1 with an opportunity to demonstrate its values, calling for credible and independent assurances that funding for the race would not come from minerals linked to conflict or the exploitation of Congolese resources.

In March, the United States imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s military and four senior officers over alleged support for M23 rebels in eastern DRC. Rwanda rejected the measures as one-sided, arguing they misrepresented the conflict.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.