African nations embrace UAE's AI-backed development strategy
Abu Dhabi: Demand from UAE exporters under the UAE’s AI for Development Initiative in Africa has already exceeded the $1 billion earmarked for it, according to Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX).
Stefaniya Ilina, Senior Officer, Export and Structured Finance at ADEX, speaking at the AI for development forum, said the office has received inquiries exceeding that figure and that more than 10 percent of the funding is already being deployed.
The initiative pairs state-backed export finance with homegrown AI companies to open African markets, with ADEX, development finance institutions and political risk insurers working together to de-risk the deals.
The approach was set out at the AI for Development Forum in Abu Dhabi, hosted by ADEX. The event also displayed a video of what the future could look like in Africa, with these initiatives in agriculture, education and infrasturcture.
ADEX offers African governments a combined technology and financing offer rather than separate contracts.
“We go into the African countries with a package, a technology package and a financing package,” Ilina said. “This allows the African countries to borrow and get all of the services at once, rather than in separate parts.”
ADEX’s main tool is buyer’s credit. When a UAE exporter signs a commercial contract with a buyer in an African country, the buyer brings in its government, and ADEX lends directly to that government.
Illina said that, where a deal falls outside its own limits, ADEX brings in insurers and development finance institutions to make it “bankable”.
Private insurers say the appetite is there. Navid Shahidinejad, Senior underwriter Political Risk & Credit, MSIG USA, the US arm of Japan’s MSIG, said the market is seeing growing demand for cover on AI-related projects.
“I don’t see an end in sight. Honestly, the demand seems insatiable,” he said, adding that financing requests now extend beyond data centres to telecom towers, fibre and, more recently, GPUs.
“I think we’re only at the beginning stage of this AI development and the computing demand that it requires,” he added.
He said data centre markets in the US and Europe are showing saturation, with constraints on power, water and land, while some African countries have power surpluses and available land. African projects remain a small share of the total, he said, but the shift is under way.
Alastair McLeod, Political Risk and Structured Credit Leader for India, Middle East and Africa at Marsh, said political risk and credit insurance can make projects “more bankable” by covering risks such as expropriation and non-payment.
“Developing AI infrastructure requires more than technology and capital,” he said.
Afreximbank has made AI infrastructure a priority in its next five-year strategy, said Emeka Oniya, the bank’s Director, Digital Business and Innovation.
“Digital infrastructure is now as important, or even more important, than normal roads and ports,” Oniya said.
He said the harder problem is often demand rather than funding. He pointed to a recent Central Bank of Nigeria rule requiring regulated payment data to be held in the country, which triggered a rush for local data centre capacity and what he described as investment of hundreds of millions of dollars.
“Once there’s demand, then investment usually follows demand,” he said.
Oniya said Afreximbank is pushing for regional rather than country-by-country data policies, so that smaller markets can share data centres, supported by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.
Ilina said near-real-time imagery could help detect wildfires, oil spills and flash floods, with benefits for agriculture and healthcare.
The initiative covers sectors including education, agriculture, healthcare, energy, the environment and digital infrastructure.
Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of ADEX’s Export Executive Committee, said connecting innovation with development finance and exporters’ capabilities could deliver “practical solutions” for partner countries.