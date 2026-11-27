ROX, a global intelligent mobility brand specialising in luxury all-terrain vehicles, has launched its 15,000km African Grand Tour, taking two UAE-made ROX ADAMAS luxury SUVs and a ROX 01 that previously took part in season one's Silk Road expedition on a journey from Lagos to Casablanca across 12 countries.

Marking the second season of ROX UNFOLDS THE WORLD, the brand's global expedition series, the journey will explore diverse cultures, communities and landscapes while putting the vehicles' capabilities to the test in real-world driving conditions.

With a presence across 60 countries and plans to expand to 90 markets by 2027, ROX is accelerating its global growth, supported by an expanding international sales and service network. The African Grand Tour is part of this broader strategy, connecting real-world exploration with the brand's ambition to bring intelligent all-terrain luxury to customers worldwide.

Over the coming months, the drivers will cross humid rainforests and the rugged Fouta Djallon mountains, retrace historic Dakar rally routes and traverse the Sahara, travelling from the Atlantic coast towards Casablanca.

A journey that rewards curiosity

This is not a simple road trip. From the busy streets of Lagos, the convoy continues across West Africa, travelling through Liberia and Sierra Leone, and onwards into Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, where river networks and mangrove waterways shape daily life. The final stage crosses Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco, through desert dunes, salt flats and rocky plateaus, before ending on the Atlantic shore in Casablanca.