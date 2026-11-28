Intelligence shared by Dubai Customs enables African authorities to seize the shipments
Dubai: Dubai Customs has helped authorities in an African country thwart the smuggling of 2.24 million narcotic pills, weighing more than 1.4 tonnes, in three air cargo shipments originating in Asia.
The shipments were destined for Africa via Dubai under the transit cargo system. Intelligence shared by Dubai Customs enabled authorities in the destination country to intercept and confiscate the consignments.
Dubai Customs showed large quantities of boxes labelled Tapentadol, a powerful opioid painkiller that carries a risk of dependence and misuse.
Dubai Customs lauded the expertise of its Special Missions Team, which uses data analysis and risk assessment to identify potential smuggling attempts, alongside international intelligence-sharing and co-operation.
The department emphasised that protecting communities from the dangers of narcotics is a shared responsibility, highlighting the importance of international partnerships in preventing illicit substances from reaching communities while safeguarding legitimate trade and global supply chains.
The name of the African country, the specific country of origin and whether any arrests had been made were not disclosed.
In June 2026, Dubai Customs announced that intelligence it had shared with overseas authorities had led to the seizure of approximately 1.332 tonnes of Tapentadol tablets destined for an African country.
Figures released by Dubai Customs in June showed that its inspection and targeting teams had carried out 502 drug-related seizures during the first five months of 2026, intercepting more than 2.3 million narcotic tablets and 406kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances.
During 2025, Dubai Customs recorded 1,185 seizures involving narcotic and psychotropic substances.
The department has increasingly relied on artificial intelligence, advanced inspection technologies, risk assessment and international intelligence-sharing partnerships to combat cross-border drug trafficking while maintaining the flow of legitimate trade.