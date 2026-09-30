Advanced scanning detects drugs hidden in vehicle tyre at land border crossing
Dubai: UAE Customs authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside the tyre of a vehicle entering the country through a land border crossing, authorities said.
Customs inspectors from the General Directorate of Ports Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) became suspicious of the vehicle after advanced scanning systems detected unusual indicators during screening.
The vehicle was referred for a detailed manual inspection, which uncovered the drugs professionally concealed inside one of its tyres, the authority said.
The seizure was carried out in cooperation with specialised customs support and security teams responsible for narcotics detection.
The authority said the interception highlighted the role of advanced technology alongside the experience of customs inspectors in detecting prohibited substances and combating increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods at the UAE’s ports of entry.
The latest seizure comes as customs authorities step up efforts to intercept narcotics entering the country.
The General Directorate of Ports Security has recorded 765 drug seizures since the beginning of 2026, involving about 390kg of narcotics and 50,000 illicit pills, according to the authority.
It praised inspectors for their vigilance and said it would continue developing its inspection systems and deploying advanced technology to strengthen detection capabilities across the country’s border crossings.
The authority said the measures were part of wider national efforts to protect the community from illegal drugs and safeguard the UAE’s security.