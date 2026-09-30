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UAE foils bid to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal meth hidden in vehicle tyre

Advanced scanning detects drugs hidden in vehicle tyre at land border crossing

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Customs inspectors from the General Directorate of Ports Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) became suspicious of the vehicle after advanced scanning systems detected unusual indicators during screening.
Customs inspectors from the General Directorate of Ports Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) became suspicious of the vehicle after advanced scanning systems detected unusual indicators during screening.

Dubai: UAE Customs authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside the tyre of a vehicle entering the country through a land border crossing, authorities said.

Customs inspectors from the General Directorate of Ports Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) became suspicious of the vehicle after advanced scanning systems detected unusual indicators during screening.

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The vehicle was referred for a detailed manual inspection, which uncovered the drugs professionally concealed inside one of its tyres, the authority said.

The seizure was carried out in cooperation with specialised customs support and security teams responsible for narcotics detection.

The authority said the interception highlighted the role of advanced technology alongside the experience of customs inspectors in detecting prohibited substances and combating increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods at the UAE’s ports of entry.

The latest seizure comes as customs authorities step up efforts to intercept narcotics entering the country.

The General Directorate of Ports Security has recorded 765 drug seizures since the beginning of 2026, involving about 390kg of narcotics and 50,000 illicit pills, according to the authority.

It praised inspectors for their vigilance and said it would continue developing its inspection systems and deploying advanced technology to strengthen detection capabilities across the country’s border crossings.

The authority said the measures were part of wider national efforts to protect the community from illegal drugs and safeguard the UAE’s security.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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