Value of goods handled reaches Dh1.7bn, up 66.26 per cent from the same period last year
Sharjah: The logistics corridor linking Sharjah and Oman handled goods worth about Dh1.7 billion during its first three months of operation, a 66.26 per cent increase from the same period last year.
More than 34,000 trucks passed through the corridor during the period, while customs authorities processed more than 32,000 declarations, according to figures released on the initiative.
The corridor was launched through cooperation between the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority and Oman Customs to speed the movement of goods between the two markets and improve the efficiency of regional supply chains.
It connects Sharjah’s ports and land border crossings with logistics and port infrastructure in Oman, creating an integrated route for imports, exports and re-exports.
Sharjah has previously said the system includes direct customs clearance at border crossings, reducing additional transfer stages and shortening cargo processing times.
The network includes Khorfakkan Port, Port Khalid and Hamriyah Port, together with the Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam border crossings. On the Omani side, it connects with Sohar Port, Mahdah and the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone.
The route also benefits from the proximity of Khatmat Malaha to Sohar Port, a distance of about 70 kilometres, which authorities say helps cut transit times and transport costs.
Sharjah has introduced a series of measures to encourage use of the corridor, including exemptions from truck toll-gate fees for qualifying cargo vehicles arriving from Oman through approved routes. The measures are intended to reduce operating costs and support faster movement of freight through the emirate.
The first three months of figures provide an early indication of the volume of trade moving through the corridor, with the Dh1.7 billion in goods and tens of thousands of truck movements underlining the growing role of land-based logistics links between the UAE and Oman.