Dubai approves 80km Fourth Corridor to cut travel time

Dh3.5 billion project to link Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, with 12-lane road, bridges and tunnels
Dubai: Dubai has approved the implementation of a new 80km Fourth Corridor that will strengthen road links between the emirates and cut journey times by up to 60 per cent.
Approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the new corridor will extend from the Abu Dhabi entrance to the Sharjah entrance, with the first phase costing Dh3.5 billion. It will run from Al Shanoof Street in Sharjah to Dubai-Al Ain Road towards Abu Dhabi.
The project will feature 12 lanes in both directions, 72 bridges and 17 tunnels, and is expected to reduce travel times by up to 60 per cent. It will have the capacity to handle up to 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and serve more than 3.1 million residents.
The corridor will also include 45 stormwater drainage culverts and connect with Al Maktoum International Airport and Etihad Rail, strengthening links between key transport and logistics networks.
Sheikh Hamdan said the project was being implemented in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to intensify investment in infrastructure.
“Through a distinctive project extending 80 kilometres in length, from the Abu Dhabi entrance to the Sharjah entrance, we have approved the execution of the new Fourth Axis to enhance Dubai's road network and connect it to the emirates of the State,” Sheikh Hamdan announced on Wednewsday.
He said the new corridor would help reduce travel times by up to 60 per cent, serve more than 3.1 million residents and integrate with Al Maktoum International Airport and Etihad Rail.
“The new axis includes 12 lanes in both directions, 72 bridges, and 17 tunnels, contributing to a reduction in travel time by up to 60%, serving more than 3.1 million residents, and integrating with Al Maktoum International Airport and the Union Train,” he said.
The project is also expected to support the logistics and commercial transport sectors by providing a major additional route for the movement of people and goods between the emirates.
Sheikh Hamdan said infrastructure investment remained central to Dubai’s development plans.
“We continue investing in infrastructure projects, considering them a primary engine for growth, a pillar for elevating quality of life, and a support for consolidating Dubai's leadership and readiness for the future,” he said.