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When will UAE temperatures start dropping? Here’s what to expect

Strong shifting winds in October could accelerate the transition to milder weather

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The first 40 days following the appearance of Suhail can bring occasional breaks in the intensity of the heat.
The first 40 days following the appearance of Suhail can bring occasional breaks in the intensity of the heat.
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Abu Dhabi: Relief from the UAE’s intense summer heat is drawing closer, with temperatures expected to begin a noticeable decline during the second half of September as the country moves towards milder autumn conditions.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the traditional 40-day period associated with the early appearance of the Suhail star, known as “Dar Al Arbaeen”, will end on September 24.

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The first 40 days following the appearance of Suhail can bring occasional breaks in the intensity of the heat, although high temperatures can return, accompanied by increased humidity at night and fog during the early morning, Emarat Al Youm reported.

Al Jarwan added that a more consistent change is expected with the start of “Dar Al Khamsin” on September 25, when maximum temperatures are expected to settle below 40°C and minimum temperatures begin falling below 25°C.

The next traditional phase, “Dar Al Sittin”, falls between October 5 and 15 and is associated with a distinctive weather phenomenon locally known as “Darbat Al Ukhaithib”, strong, shifting winds that, when they occur, can accelerate the transition towards milder conditions.

That period is followed by Al Murabba'aniya, as traditionally recognised among Bedouin communities, and is associated with the early phase preceding the dominance of colder winter weather.

It coincides with the beginning of Al Wasm, traditionally regarded as one of the most favourable periods for beneficial rainfall and the arrival of winter clouds. Al Murabba'aniya extends for about 40 days, from around October 15 until approximately November 25.

Al Jarwan also said October and November mark the second seasonal period for tropical activity in the Arabian Sea, following the first period in May and June.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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