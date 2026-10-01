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UAE weather in October: Cooler days ahead as chances of rain increase

Temperatures begin to ease as the country transitions from summer to autumn

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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UAE enters autumn transition with cooler temperatures and increased chances of rain, marking the end of summer heat.
UAE enters autumn transition with cooler temperatures and increased chances of rain, marking the end of summer heat.
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Dubai: The UAE is entering a period of seasonal weather changes in October, with temperatures expected to gradually fall and chances of rain increasing across parts of the country as the summer heat begins to ease.

October marks the UAE’s autumn transition period between summer and winter, when weather conditions can change rapidly. Temperatures typically decline more noticeably during the second half of the month.

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The period also leads into Al Wasm, a season beginning in mid-October and traditionally associated with milder temperatures and increased chances of rainfall.

Rain-bearing convective clouds are more likely to develop over the UAE’s eastern and mountainous regions, where moist air and local topography can help trigger cloud formation. They can sometimes bring showers and fresh winds that raise dust and reduce visibility.

Earlier, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said winter clouds typically begin appearing from mid October, while the chances of rainfall increase after the midpoint of autumn.

The season begins with the autumnal equinox, when the sun is directly above the equator before moving southwards. Day and night become approximately equal in length during the following week, after which nights gradually become longer.

Unstable conditions can develop when surface low-pressure systems, including the Red Sea thermal low, combine with upper-air disturbances, drawing moist air towards the country from the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman.

Weather variability is expected to become more pronounced as October progresses, bringing cooler conditions and greater chances of rain.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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