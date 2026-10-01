UAE weather in October: Cooler days ahead as chances of rain increase

Temperatures begin to ease as the country transitions from summer to autumn
Dubai: The UAE is entering a period of seasonal weather changes in October, with temperatures expected to gradually fall and chances of rain increasing across parts of the country as the summer heat begins to ease.
October marks the UAE’s autumn transition period between summer and winter, when weather conditions can change rapidly. Temperatures typically decline more noticeably during the second half of the month.
The period also leads into Al Wasm, a season beginning in mid-October and traditionally associated with milder temperatures and increased chances of rainfall.
Rain-bearing convective clouds are more likely to develop over the UAE’s eastern and mountainous regions, where moist air and local topography can help trigger cloud formation. They can sometimes bring showers and fresh winds that raise dust and reduce visibility.
Earlier, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said winter clouds typically begin appearing from mid October, while the chances of rainfall increase after the midpoint of autumn.
The season begins with the autumnal equinox, when the sun is directly above the equator before moving southwards. Day and night become approximately equal in length during the following week, after which nights gradually become longer.
Unstable conditions can develop when surface low-pressure systems, including the Red Sea thermal low, combine with upper-air disturbances, drawing moist air towards the country from the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman.
Weather variability is expected to become more pronounced as October progresses, bringing cooler conditions and greater chances of rain.