Winter clouds expected from mid October, with rain more likely later in autumn
Dubai: Autumn will begin astronomically in the UAE at 4.05am on Wednesday, September 23, ushering in a gradual fall in temperatures and an increased chance of rain as the country moves towards winter.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said winter clouds typically begin appearing from mid October, while the chances of rainfall increase after the midpoint of autumn.
The season begins with the autumnal equinox, when the sun is directly above the equator before moving southwards. Day and night become approximately equal in length during the following week, after which nights gradually become longer.
Average maximum temperatures at the beginning of autumn are around 39°C, with minimums of 26°C, Al Jarwan said.
By early November, around the middle of the season, average temperatures fall to highs of 31°C and lows of 18°C.
Towards the end of autumn, highs are expected to average about 25°C and lows around 13°C as the winter solstice approaches on December 22.
Humidity typically rises during the first half of autumn, increasing the likelihood of early morning fog.
Al Jarwan said the first half of the season is also considered one of the best periods for agriculture across the Arabian Peninsula, when seedlings are transplanted and seeds are sown for autumn crops.
Several prominent constellations and stars, including Orion, Taurus, Leo, Sirius, Canopus and the Pleiades, will also become prominent in the eastern sky before dawn.