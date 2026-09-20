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UAE autumn begins Wednesday as temperatures set to fall and rain chances rise

Winter clouds expected from mid October, with rain more likely later in autumn

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE’s autumnal equinox on September 23 marks the end of peak summer heat, with temperatures gradually dropping and winter clouds appearing from mid October.
UAE’s autumnal equinox on September 23 marks the end of peak summer heat, with temperatures gradually dropping and winter clouds appearing from mid October.
WAM

Dubai: Autumn will begin astronomically in the UAE at 4.05am on Wednesday, September 23, ushering in a gradual fall in temperatures and an increased chance of rain as the country moves towards winter.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said winter clouds typically begin appearing from mid October, while the chances of rainfall increase after the midpoint of autumn.

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The season begins with the autumnal equinox, when the sun is directly above the equator before moving southwards. Day and night become approximately equal in length during the following week, after which nights gradually become longer.

Average maximum temperatures at the beginning of autumn are around 39°C, with minimums of 26°C, Al Jarwan said.

By early November, around the middle of the season, average temperatures fall to highs of 31°C and lows of 18°C.

Towards the end of autumn, highs are expected to average about 25°C and lows around 13°C as the winter solstice approaches on December 22.

Humidity typically rises during the first half of autumn, increasing the likelihood of early morning fog.

Al Jarwan said the first half of the season is also considered one of the best periods for agriculture across the Arabian Peninsula, when seedlings are transplanted and seeds are sown for autumn crops.

Several prominent constellations and stars, including Orion, Taurus, Leo, Sirius, Canopus and the Pleiades, will also become prominent in the eastern sky before dawn.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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