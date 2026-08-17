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UAE summer heat to gradually ease as Suhail rises on August 24

Canopus traditionally signals cooler weather and the start of the farming season

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Suhail’s appearance has long been associated in Arab tradition with seasonal changes. Farmers begin preparing for the coming agricultural season, while fish move closer to the coast as sea temperatures gradually decline.
Suhail’s appearance has long been associated in Arab tradition with seasonal changes. Farmers begin preparing for the coming agricultural season, while fish move closer to the coast as sea temperatures gradually decline.
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Dubai: The UAE and central Arabian Peninsula will witness the first seasonal appearance of the Suhail star on August 24, traditionally marking the gradual easing of the intense summer heat and the transition towards milder weather.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said temperatures typically begin a gradual decline after August 20.

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However, hot conditions generally persist until the end of September, accompanied by high humidity and the formation of morning fog.

Al Jarwan said Suhail’s appearance has long been associated in Arab tradition with seasonal changes. Farmers begin preparing for the coming agricultural season, while fish move closer to the coast as sea temperatures gradually decline.

The period also marks the beginning of Al Safriya, traditionally regarded as the first of the milder seasons and a time when beneficial rainfall is anticipated.

Suhail, known scientifically as Canopus, is the second-brightest star in the night sky after Sirius. From August 24, it can be seen shortly before dawn above the south-eastern horizon in central parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

Al Jarwan said the star can be spotted about 40 minutes before sunrise, close to the south-eastern horizon. Its appearance follows an absence of about three and a half months after it disappeared below the south-western horizon in early May.

Because Canopus lies far south in the sky, it is difficult to see from many areas north of latitude 38 degrees. In the Arabian Peninsula, however, its annual appearance has been used for centuries as an important seasonal astronomical marker, appearing in southern areas before becoming visible farther north.

Canopus is about 310 light-years from Earth, meaning the light visible today began its journey roughly 310 years ago.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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