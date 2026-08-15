Sunday may bring light rain across northern and eastern parts of the UAE, according to NCM
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see light rain this weekend, with the best chance coming on Sunday across northern and eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Saturday itself is expected to remain largely dry. Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times in the north and east, while temperatures remain high across the country.
Inland areas could reach as high as 49°C, while maximum temperatures along the coast and islands are expected to range between 40°C and 45°C. Mountain areas could see highs of between 32°C and 38°C.
Humidity will increase on Saturday night and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.
So, will it rain on Sunday?
There is a chance.
The NCM forecast says northern and eastern parts of the UAE will become partly cloudy to cloudy at times on Sunday, with those clouds potentially associated with light rainfall.
The forecast does not suggest widespread rain across the entire country, meaning any showers are more likely to be localised.
Winds on Sunday will be light to moderate, initially southeasterly before turning northwesterly, reaching speeds of up to 30km/h.
What happens after the weekend?
The chances of rain become more notable from Monday.
Convective clouds could form over eastern areas on Monday afternoon and may bring rainfall. Winds could also strengthen to 40km/h, raising the possibility of blowing dust.
On Tuesday, the area where clouds could develop expands to include eastern and southern parts of the UAE, with rainfall again possible during the afternoon.
Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday, when convective clouds could once more develop over eastern and southern areas and bring rain.
What does the weekend forecast mean?
For most residents, Saturday is likely to remain hot and largely dry, although cloud cover will increase in some northern and eastern areas.
Sunday offers the clearest chance of weekend rain, particularly in the north and east, but the NCM is forecasting the possibility of light, localised rainfall rather than prolonged or widespread showers.
The more unsettled period is expected to begin after the weekend, with convective clouds, rain and winds of up to 40km/h possible from Monday through Wednesday.
August remains intensely hot and humid across the UAE, but the month can also bring convective cloud formation and afternoon rainfall, particularly over eastern and southern areas.
The country has also entered the final phase of its traditional peak summer season, known as Al Qayz.
The rising of the Al Kulaybin star on August 11 marks the beginning of Marakhiyat Al Qalaid, the closing period of Al Qayz. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the period runs from August 11 until September 3.
That does not mean the intense heat ends immediately. Temperatures can remain close to 50°C inland, but the period traditionally marks the beginning of a gradual seasonal transition.
The next important marker comes on August 24, when Suhail, or Canopus, traditionally becomes visible before dawn over the south-eastern horizon.
Across the Arabian Peninsula, its appearance has long been associated with the gradual retreat of the most intense summer heat and, eventually, cooler nights.
Astronomical autumn does not begin until the autumnal equinox on September 23.