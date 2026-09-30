Autumn in the UAE: The Emirati way to enjoy cooler days

From outdoor gatherings to desert drives, here’s how Emiratis welcome the cooler season
There is a certain point every year when the UAE feels like it is finally giving us permission to go outside again.
The evenings start to feel more comfortable, car windows come down, and suddenly the group chat is full of plans. For many Emiratis, autumn is not about changing leaves or chilly mornings. It is about slowly returning to a lifestyle that revolves around being outdoors.
After months of summer heat, the cooler weather brings back desert trips, family gatherings, outdoor cafés, evening drives and long nights spent with friends.
You can tell autumn has arrived by how quickly everyone’s plans change.
Outdoor seating becomes more appealing, families start planning evening outings and friends suddenly prefer sitting outside rather than staying indoors.
Even a simple drive can turn into a full evening. You might leave home for a quick coffee, stop for karak, drive around for a while and somehow end up staying out for hours.
Once the weather is comfortable, there is simply less reason to rush home.
For Emiratis, the cooler months also mean the return of desert trips.
Some head out for a full camping weekend, while others prefer a spontaneous evening drive into the dunes with friends.
There are those who go for the thrill of driving through the sand, while others are perfectly happy setting up chairs, making coffee and watching the sunset.
And then there are the people who arrive with enough food, drinks and camping equipment to stay until the next morning.
Either way, the desert becomes less of an occasional escape and more of a regular weekend plan.
Nothing signals better weather quite like someone suggesting a BBQ.
A simple family dinner can quickly turn into a full gathering. Someone brings the meat, someone handles the drinks, someone arrives with snacks and, inevitably, one person takes over the grill for the entire evening.
The food is only part of it.
It is sitting around the fire, sharing plates, catching up and staying outside long after dinner is finished that makes these nights feel special.
Karak does not really have a season in the UAE, but it somehow tastes even better when the weather cools down.
A late-night karak run can become the entire plan. What starts as a quick trip for a cup can turn into a long conversation in the car, a drive around the city and another stop before heading home.
Sometimes you do not need a destination. You just need good company, a car and somewhere serving karak.
Autumn also brings back one of the simplest parts of Emirati social life: spending time together outdoors.
Majlis gatherings, family homes, farms and outdoor spaces become natural meeting points for evenings with relatives and friends.
Arabic coffee and dates make their way onto the table, conversations stretch late into the night and children have more space to run around.
It does not have to be a special occasion. Sometimes the gathering itself is the occasion.
Once temperatures become more manageable, outdoor activities become much easier to fit into the weekend.
Cycling, walking, horse riding, beach trips and desert activities all become more appealing. A morning outing can turn into lunch, while an evening walk can end with coffee or karak.
For younger Emiratis, it is also the season for discovering new cafés, trying outdoor pop-ups and making plans that simply were not practical during the summer.
The UAE suddenly feels like there is more to do, simply because more of it can be enjoyed outside.
As the evenings get cooler, hot chocolate inevitably makes its annual comeback.
Cafés begin introducing seasonal drinks, and finding a new place for a cup can become an outing in itself.
For Gen Z, it is often about more than the drink. It is finding the latest café, trying its seasonal menu, taking a few photos and deciding where to go next.
It is not about waiting for the temperature to become cold.
It is that first evening when you realise you can comfortably sit outside again. It is the first desert trip after summer, the first BBQ of the season, the late-night karak run and the family gathering that somehow lasts until midnight.
Autumn is when the UAE slowly moves back outdoors.
And for many Emiratis, that means the social season is officially back.