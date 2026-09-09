More than 108,000 loaded trucks crossed Hatta as trade flows accelerated in H1 2026
Dubai: Trade passing through the Hatta Customs Crossing surged 175% in the first half of 2026 to more than Dh37.08 billion, while the number of loaded trucks using the border point more than doubled during the same period.
Trade through the crossing stood at Dh13.48 billion in the first six months of 2025, highlighting the scale of the increase recorded this year as regional trade flows shifted and more goods moved through Dubai's overland network.
Loaded truck traffic rose 160.1% to 108,811 vehicles from 41,831 during the corresponding period last year, according to Dubai Customs.
The increase came alongside higher traveller traffic through Hatta, with more than 919,000 people and around 322,000 light vehicles passing through the crossing during the first half.
The number of buses crossing the border also increased by 77.5%.
Dubai Customs attributed the rise to growing trade flows through the border crossing and measures introduced to maintain the movement of goods and supply chains during regional geo-economic shifts.
The Hatta crossing has become an important overland route for commercial transport while continuing to handle travellers moving between the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council states.
The exceptional performance achieved by Hatta Customs Crossing embodies this strategic approach and confirms Dubai's ability to respond efficiently to regional shifts, ensuring the smooth flow of trade and the continuity of supply chains – reinforcing the emirate's position as a trusted partner and a key hub for global trade.Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation
Dubai Customs said its Green Corridor initiative was among the measures used to keep goods moving through Hatta and maintain supply-chain continuity during changes in regional trade patterns.
The authority also expanded the base of logistics service providers and worked to attract new companies to the market, with the aim of increasing competition and giving businesses more options amid rising global shipping costs.
Technology has also been deployed to monitor goods moving through the crossing, with Hatta Customs Centre using 7,870 electronic seals on trucks during the first half of 2026.
The Shahin smart electronic seal system allows shipments to be protected and tracked without additional fees being imposed on customers.
Dubai Customs said the system is intended to improve shipment security, lower operational risks and increase the reliability of goods movements.
At Dubai Customs, we will continue to develop proactive solutions that raise the efficiency of the customs system, support the reliability and sustainability of supply chains, and contribute to the growth of Dubai's economy and the emirate's appeal to investment – in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Government's vision of building a more competitive and sustainable economy, and cementing the emirate's position as a leading global centre for trade and investment.Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs
Higher trade and traveller volumes were accompanied by continued customs inspections, with the Customs Inspection Sector at Hatta Crossing recording 129 seizures during the first six months of 2026.
Dubai Customs said the operational measures at Hatta are designed to maintain trade flows while protecting society and safeguarding the national economy.