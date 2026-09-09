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Dubai-Hatta trade jumps 175% to Dh37.08 billion in six months

More than 108,000 loaded trucks crossed Hatta as trade flows accelerated in H1 2026

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai-Hatta trade jumps 175% to Dh37.08 billion in six months
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Dubai: Trade passing through the Hatta Customs Crossing surged 175% in the first half of 2026 to more than Dh37.08 billion, while the number of loaded trucks using the border point more than doubled during the same period.

Trade through the crossing stood at Dh13.48 billion in the first six months of 2025, highlighting the scale of the increase recorded this year as regional trade flows shifted and more goods moved through Dubai's overland network.

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Loaded truck traffic rose 160.1% to 108,811 vehicles from 41,831 during the corresponding period last year, according to Dubai Customs.

The increase came alongside higher traveller traffic through Hatta, with more than 919,000 people and around 322,000 light vehicles passing through the crossing during the first half.

The number of buses crossing the border also increased by 77.5%.

More trade moves through Hatta

Dubai Customs attributed the rise to growing trade flows through the border crossing and measures introduced to maintain the movement of goods and supply chains during regional geo-economic shifts.

The Hatta crossing has become an important overland route for commercial transport while continuing to handle travellers moving between the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council states.

The exceptional performance achieved by Hatta Customs Crossing embodies this strategic approach and confirms Dubai's ability to respond efficiently to regional shifts, ensuring the smooth flow of trade and the continuity of supply chains – reinforcing the emirate's position as a trusted partner and a key hub for global trade.
Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation

Dubai Customs said its Green Corridor initiative was among the measures used to keep goods moving through Hatta and maintain supply-chain continuity during changes in regional trade patterns.

The authority also expanded the base of logistics service providers and worked to attract new companies to the market, with the aim of increasing competition and giving businesses more options amid rising global shipping costs.

Smart seals track thousands of trucks

Technology has also been deployed to monitor goods moving through the crossing, with Hatta Customs Centre using 7,870 electronic seals on trucks during the first half of 2026.

The Shahin smart electronic seal system allows shipments to be protected and tracked without additional fees being imposed on customers.

Dubai Customs said the system is intended to improve shipment security, lower operational risks and increase the reliability of goods movements.

At Dubai Customs, we will continue to develop proactive solutions that raise the efficiency of the customs system, support the reliability and sustainability of supply chains, and contribute to the growth of Dubai's economy and the emirate's appeal to investment – in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Government's vision of building a more competitive and sustainable economy, and cementing the emirate's position as a leading global centre for trade and investment.
Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs

Customs records 129 seizures

Higher trade and traveller volumes were accompanied by continued customs inspections, with the Customs Inspection Sector at Hatta Crossing recording 129 seizures during the first six months of 2026.

Dubai Customs said the operational measures at Hatta are designed to maintain trade flows while protecting society and safeguarding the national economy.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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