Dubai Customs, Emirates SkyCargo move to integrate sea-air cargo systems

Dubai: Dubai Customs and Emirates SkyCargo held a strategic meeting on Tuesday to advance plans to integrate sea and air freight operations, as Dubai steps up efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience and accelerate cargo movement through the emirate. The talks focused on linking digital systems and aligning logistics services between seaports and air cargo centres to improve shipment tracking, reduce transfer times and support Dubai’s trade and logistics strategy.

Officials said the integration would reduce delays, lower operational friction and improve overall logistics efficiency. The initiative is intended to reinforce Dubai’s role as a fully connected logistics hub linking regional markets with global trade routes.

Discussions centred on integrating systems that manage maritime and air cargo to support the flow of global supply chains through Dubai. The proposed approach aims to enable seamless transfers of goods from shipping containers to aircraft, while allowing more precise, end-to-end tracking of commercial shipments.

The meeting took place at the Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Center and brought together senior officials from both organisations. Dubai Customs was represented by Mohammed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, acting director of air cargo centres management, Waleed bin Darwish, director of sea customs centres management, and inspection managers, while Emirates SkyCargo was represented by Abbas Haji, vice president of air cargo operations, Hendrik Lissens, vice president of operations, planning and project delivery, and Humaid Al Houti, director of regulatory affairs for air cargo.

Abbas Haji said cooperation with Dubai Customs supports Emirates SkyCargo’s ability to track shipments accurately and deliver integrated logistics solutions, while maintaining full compliance with customs procedures. He said closer system connectivity is intended to support reliable and time-critical cargo movement.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Suwaidi said closer coordination between public and private sector operators is intended to improve trade facilitation and increase the speed and efficiency of supply chains. He said deeper integration between sea and air cargo operations is expected to strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness as a global trade hub.

During the meeting, Dubai Customs showcased its advanced inspection system at Jebel Ali Port, which screens shipments, vehicles, oversized equipment and yachts using X-ray technology. The department said the system reduces inspection time from up to six hours manually to about five minutes.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to deepen operational integration and launch joint initiatives focused on secure and sustainable trade. Dubai Customs and Emirates SkyCargo said the next phase will centre on smart systems deployment and collaborative projects aimed at supporting future logistics requirements and strengthening confidence in Dubai’s trade infrastructure.

Dubai Customs said it is expanding the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to support logistics operations and maintain uninterrupted trade flows. The department said these initiatives are intended to strengthen Dubai’s ability to respond to global supply chain disruptions.

Hendrik Lissens said linking maritime and air operations extends beyond physical cargo transfers to include planning, data sharing and coordination between stakeholders. He said the objective is to minimise delays, streamline inspections and improve predictability across cargo flows.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.