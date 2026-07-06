Air cargo imports surged 82% in five months as the new system sped up customs clearance
Dubai: Dubai Customs and Emirates SkyCargo jointly developed an integrated logistics system to keep food, medicines and other essential goods moving into the UAE and across the Gulf as regional geopolitical tensions continue to put pressure on global supply chains.
The system, which operates through Dubai International Airport Cargo Village and the Maktoum International Airport Air Cargo Centre, was designed to speed up customs clearance, explained Dubai Customs in a statement. The system also allowed for an increase in cargo-handling capacity, and ensured uninterrupted deliveries of essential goods to local and regional markets.
The collaboration has also resulted in a sharp increase in cargo volumes. Imported goods handled through the two facilities rose from 26.6 million kilograms in January 2026 to 48.3 million kilograms in May 2026, an increase of more than 82 per cent, according to figures released by Dubai Customs.
For consumers, the system is intended to help ensure continued supplies of food, medicines and other essential products even when regional events disrupt international trade routes.
The daily volume of goods handled also increased from 1.24 million kilograms in January to 2.11 million kilograms in May, reflecting higher operational capacity at both cargo centres.
Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: "What we are witnessing today is the result of the long-term vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Every challenge is an opportunity to demonstrate our efficiency and reinforce Dubai’s role as a trusted global trading hub."
Beyond meeting demand within the UAE, Dubai said the logistics operation also supported the wider GCC by helping essential shipments continue to reach neighbouring markets.
During May, Dubai Customs and Emirates SkyCargo coordinated 529 truck movements, transporting 2,636 tonnes of essential cargo, including meat, pharmaceutical products and general merchandise, across the Gulf.
Dubai has long served as one of the region's largest logistics hubs, connecting cargo between Asia, Europe and Africa. The latest initiative comes as governments and businesses globally seek to strengthen supply chains against geopolitical uncertainty.
Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said: "Dubai's ability to maintain trade flows and ensure the continuous delivery of vital goods... demonstrates the strength of integration between government entities and strategic partners."
To speed up processing, Dubai Customs relied on its Green Corridor and Shahin initiatives, which prioritise customs clearance for food, medicines and other critical shipments. Customs teams also expanded field inspections, opened additional inspection windows, and increased cargo-handling capacity at both airport facilities to reduce congestion during peak periods.
Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo, said close cooperation between Emirates SkyCargo, Dubai Customs and other government agencies helped maintain the continuous movement of essential shipments.
"The results achieved further strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for air cargo and logistics," he said.