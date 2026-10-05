The National Anti-Narcotics Agency stated that the UAE relies on advanced data analytics capabilities to identify unusual patterns in the movement of consignments and transit routes through the processing of large volumes of data relating to flights, passengers, and transit shipments. This analytical capability has enabled the competent authorities to identify consignments assessed as having a high likelihood of involvement in smuggling activity and to focus inspection resources on the highest-risk targets. This reflects the UAE’s ability, through its relevant authorities, to combat cross-border crime and thwart attempts to exploit transit points for narcotics smuggling by drawing on an integrated system that combines the field expertise of inspection teams at ports of entry, advanced technological tools and data analytics, and international intelligence cooperation aimed at anticipating and disrupting the criminal plans of smuggling networks. These efforts form part of an integrated national strategy to keep pace with evolving smuggling methods, safeguard the UAE against being used as a transit route for narcotics trafficking, and contribute to protecting communities from the scourge of drugs.