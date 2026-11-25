Toddler cheers for dad's milestone innings, winning hearts in Centurion Test
South African cricketer Marques Ackerman produced a sensational innings against Bangladesh on Tuesday, November 24, but it was his little son's adorable reaction that stole the show.
Ackerman smashed 150 off just 138 deliveries during the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion, setting a new South African record.
However, as the 30 year old walked back to the pavilion following his dismissal, television cameras captured a heartwarming moment in the stands.
His young son Jack, who is nearly two years old, was seen enthusiastically clapping for his father.
Dressed in a white South Africa shirt, the little boy raised his hands and applauded, seemingly delighted by what he had just witnessed.
The footage quickly attracted attention on social media.
For Ackerman, who has made an extraordinary start to his international career, it was another reason to cherish an unforgettable day.
Ackerman reached 150 in just 137 balls, becoming the fastest South African batter to reach the milestone in Test cricket.
His entertaining innings featured 23 boundaries and four sixes before Shoriful Islam dismissed him lbw.
It was also his second consecutive Test century, following his brilliant 157 against Bangladesh in Johannesburg last week.
Playing only his fourth Test, Ackerman has already established himself as one of South Africa's most exciting batters.
His performance helped South Africa reach 494/7 at stumps on Day 2, establishing a commanding 403 run lead after bowling Bangladesh out for just 91.
Ackerman has enjoyed a remarkable start to his international career since making his Test debut against Australia in October. The 30 year old has already registered four scores of 50 or more in his first four Tests, including 95 and 62 against Australia and consecutive centuries of 157 and 150 against Bangladesh.
He has become only the third South African to achieve four scores of 50 or more in his first four Tests, joining Barry Richards and Andrew Hudson. His latest innings further underlined his growing importance to South Africa's batting lineup.
But beyond the records and runs, it was the sight of little Jack clapping proudly for his dad that provided one of the day's most memorable moments.