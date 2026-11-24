“Honestly, there wasn’t much to it. Everyone knows how well he can hit sixes. So when he was going like that, everyone was saying, as they say in India, “Maar, maaro, maaro.” That’s all. Everyone was just enjoying and watching. Even when the ball went for four, nobody was really looking at it. Everyone was asking, “Six maara kya? Six maara kya?” That’s how it was. It was a very good innings, tremendous to watch, one of the best innings,” he added.