The 15-year-old smashed an astonishing 204 off just 53 balls against the UAE
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced another breathtaking performance, rewriting the record books with a sensational knock against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha, Qatar.
The 15-year-old smashed an astonishing 204 off just 53 balls, hitting 28 sixes and seven fours, as India chased down the target in just 14.2 overs. His innings saw him register the fastest century and double century in List A cricket.
Despite his fearless approach at the crease, the teenage sensation admitted that he did feel some pressure heading into the match before settling into his rhythm and unleashing a remarkable assault on the UAE bowlers.
“You do feel a little pressure. It’s normal, it’s human nature to feel a bit nervous. But after two or four balls, I settle down and get back to normal,” he said during the post-match presentation.
Having endured two relatively quiet outings in his previous matches, Sooryavanshi was pleased to rediscover his touch against the UAE. He also expressed his desire to maintain the same momentum in the remaining matches as India look to secure a place in the final.
“It feels good. I’ve got my flow back in the game, so I’ll try to carry this forward into the remaining matches of the tournament. Hopefully, we win the semi-final and reach the final, and I can continue playing with the same flow and in my own way,” he added.
The explosive opener revealed that his initial plan was to spend some time at the crease after failing to convert his starts in the previous two games. However, he changed his approach after realising that the pitch offered little assistance to the bowlers.
“In the last two matches, I got set but couldn’t convert those starts. So the plan was to go out there and take my time initially. But after facing a ball or two, I felt the bowlers weren’t getting much help from the surface, so I backed my strengths,” he said.
Sooryavanshi’s assault was remarkable from the outset. He brought up his half-century in just 16 balls before reaching his century off 28 deliveries. He then raced to 151 in 40 balls before completing his double century off just 52 deliveries.
Despite the extraordinary scoring rate, the youngster insisted that his primary focus remained on batting deep and taking control of the game.
“It was the same mindset of trying to bat deep. If the game wasn’t in my control initially, I would look to take my time. But thankfully, I was able to take control early on, and then I played the game on my terms,” he said.
Meanwhile, India skipper Tilak Varma said, “No words to describe him. I would only say it was absolute carnage. The way he played, I think the match was done in the first five overs. We were at 100 in five overs, and the way he carried on after that was tremendous to watch,” Tilak said.
“Honestly, there wasn’t much to it. Everyone knows how well he can hit sixes. So when he was going like that, everyone was saying, as they say in India, “Maar, maaro, maaro.” That’s all. Everyone was just enjoying and watching. Even when the ball went for four, nobody was really looking at it. Everyone was asking, “Six maara kya? Six maara kya?” That’s how it was. It was a very good innings, tremendous to watch, one of the best innings,” he added.