Teen cricketer's playful collision with umpire sparks light-hearted moment
Dubai: A light-hearted moment involving 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi caught attention during India A’s clash against Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, after a video showed the youngster bumping into an umpire on the field.
The clip, shared by Cric_Mukku on X, shows Sooryavanshi interacting with India A captain Tilak Varma. After finishing their conversation, the teenager moves towards the umpire, who is speaking to Pakistan A batter Muhammad Imran Randhawa.
As Sooryavanshi closes the gap, he makes contact with the official from behind, appearing to push him. Cric_Mukku claimed the collision was 'intentional', which does make sense considering the gap Sooryavanshi came from.
The incident did not appear to cause any serious concern. The umpire remained calm and began picking up the items that had fallen during the collision. Sooryavanshi also joined in to help him collect them before moving away.
Rather than developing into a confrontation, the exchange came across as a witty moment involving the young batter. At 15, Sooryavanshi appeared to be having some fun, and the umpire showed no visible signs of taking offence.
The clip emerged from a match that had plenty of other talking points, with India A eventually losing to Pakistan A by 48 runs in Doha on Sunday.
Pakistan A posted 313 before being bowled out in 49.2 overs, setting India A a target of 314. India’s chase never quite gathered momentum, with Sooryavanshi dismissed for 11 off 13 balls after hitting two fours.
The skipper Varma was the standout performer for India A, scoring 100 off 149 deliveries. He received support from Shahbaz Ahmed, who made 56 off 49 balls, and Abhishek Sharma, who scored 70 off 42.
However, their efforts were not enough to take India A over the line. The team were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs, handing Pakistan A a 48-run victory.
Sooryavanshi has continued to attract attention during the tournament, both for his performances and his off-field interactions. The latest clip offered another glimpse of the teenager’s playful side, even as the India-Pakistan contest produced plenty of on-field drama.