Rather than developing into a confrontation, the exchange came across as a witty moment involving the young batter. At 15, Sooryavanshi appeared to be having some fun, and the umpire showed no visible signs of taking offence.

The incident did not appear to cause any serious concern. The umpire remained calm and began picking up the items that had fallen during the collision. Sooryavanshi also joined in to help him collect them before moving away.

As Sooryavanshi closes the gap, he makes contact with the official from behind, appearing to push him. Cric_Mukku claimed the collision was 'intentional', which does make sense considering the gap Sooryavanshi came from.

Sooryavanshi has continued to attract attention during the tournament, both for his performances and his off-field interactions. The latest clip offered another glimpse of the teenager’s playful side, even as the India-Pakistan contest produced plenty of on-field drama.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.