The luxury sedan went under the hammer at Gooding Christie’s inaugural Retromobile New York sale in November. The winning bid was reported at $350,000 by duPont REGISTRY, with the final price rising to $390,000 (Dh 1.43 million) after the buyer’s premium was added.

The sale formed part of the first US edition of Retromobile, the collector-car event organised in partnership with the team behind the long-running Retromobile show in Paris and duPont REGISTRY Group. While the car did not reach its estimate, its sale delivered funds for a cause closely connected to James’ roots in Akron.

His personal touch is visible throughout the cabin. James’ signature appears on the headrests, floor mats and cushions, while a bespoke badge carrying his crown logo replaces the standard V12 emblem. Another detail pays tribute to Akron, with the coordinates of the city engraved inside the car.

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