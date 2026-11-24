LeBron James' custom Maybach fetches $390K, falling short of auction estimate
Dubai: LeBron James’ customised Mercedes-Maybach S 680 has sold for $390,000 at auction, falling short of its pre-sale estimate of $425,000 (Dh 1.56 million) to $550,000 (Dh 2.01 million).
The luxury sedan went under the hammer at Gooding Christie’s inaugural Retromobile New York sale in November. The winning bid was reported at $350,000 by duPont REGISTRY, with the final price rising to $390,000 (Dh 1.43 million) after the buyer’s premium was added.
The car was offered without reserve, with proceeds going to the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE programme, which supports students and families in the NBA star’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.
The 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is one of two nearly identical cars customised by James through Mercedes-Benz’s MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure programme. The other remains in the Los Angeles Lakers star’s personal collection.
The programme allows customers to work with Mercedes-Benz designers to personalise paintwork, interior materials and other details. James chose a Light Ivory exterior, an exclusive MANUFAKTUR shade, paired with Stormy Weather Blue Nappa leather upholstery and porcelain contrast stitching.
His personal touch is visible throughout the cabin. James’ signature appears on the headrests, floor mats and cushions, while a bespoke badge carrying his crown logo replaces the standard V12 emblem. Another detail pays tribute to Akron, with the coordinates of the city engraved inside the car.
Akron is where James grew up and where his foundation continues to support local families through education, housing, healthcare, job training and financial literacy initiatives.
Before the auction, the vehicle was displayed at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan from November 9 to 16, giving the public an opportunity to see the specially designed sedan.
The sale formed part of the first US edition of Retromobile, the collector-car event organised in partnership with the team behind the long-running Retromobile show in Paris and duPont REGISTRY Group. While the car did not reach its estimate, its sale delivered funds for a cause closely connected to James’ roots in Akron.