LeBron James was underpaid by $190 million by Lakers and other NBA teams

HoopsHype analysis shows LeBron James' contracts fell short of his real value
Dubai: LeBron James has earned nearly $584 million (Dh 2.14 billion) in NBA salary over his 24-year career, but a new calculation suggests the Philadelphia 76ers superstar has been underpaid by more than $190 million (Dh 697.77 million) compared with his estimated on-court value.
According to HoopsHype’s assessment, James’ real value across his career stands at $774.35 million (Dh 2.84 billion), leaving a difference of $190,399,848 (Dh 699.24 million) between that figure and his actual earnings of $584 million. The gap represents 32.61 per cent of his career salary.
The calculation places James second among the NBA’s most underpaid players in the list, behind Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It reflects the value James has delivered through his scoring, playmaking, rebounding and defence over more than two decades in the league.
Despite being among the highest-paid players in NBA history, James has often delivered production that exceeds the value of his contracts, according to the analysis.
His position could improve further in the 2026-27 season after he agreed to join 76ers on a veteran minimum contract, reportedly worth around $3.9 million (Dh 14.32 million). That salary is significantly below the $35.6 million (Dh 130.74 million) real-value estimate HoopsHype assigned to his previous season.
If James maintains a similar level of performance, the difference between his salary and estimated value could exceed $30 million next season. He already has a net worth of $1.4 billion (Dh 5.14 billion).
However, his role in Philadelphia could be smaller as he shares responsibilities with players such as Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, making it uncertain whether he will reproduce the same output.
He has previously played for Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and now plays for 76ers. All these teams played a key role in LeBron reportedly getting underpaid.
James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time Most Valuable Player, continues to add to a career that has made him one of basketball’s most influential figures.