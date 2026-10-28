LeBron James was underpaid by $190 million by Lakers and other NBA teams

The calculation places James second among the NBA’s most underpaid players in the list, behind Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It reflects the value James has delivered through his scoring, playmaking, rebounding and defence over more than two decades in the league.

According to HoopsHype’s assessment, James’ real value across his career stands at $774.35 million (Dh 2.84 billion), leaving a difference of $190,399,848 (Dh 699.24 million) between that figure and his actual earnings of $584 million. The gap represents 32.61 per cent of his career salary.

Dubai: LeBron James has earned nearly $584 million (Dh 2.14 billion) in NBA salary over his 24-year career, but a new calculation suggests the Philadelphia 76ers superstar has been underpaid by more than $190 million (Dh 697.77 million) compared with his estimated on-court value.

However, his role in Philadelphia could be smaller as he shares responsibilities with players such as Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, making it uncertain whether he will reproduce the same output.

His position could improve further in the 2026-27 season after he agreed to join 76ers on a veteran minimum contract, reportedly worth around $3.9 million (Dh 14.32 million). That salary is significantly below the $35.6 million (Dh 130.74 million) real-value estimate HoopsHype assigned to his previous season.

Despite being among the highest-paid players in NBA history, James has often delivered production that exceeds the value of his contracts, according to the analysis.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.