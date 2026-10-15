The results represent a significant change from James’ previous move between teams. When he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, 97 per cent of general managers picked him as the offseason acquisition likely to make the biggest impact. Leonard received the remaining three per cent after moving to Toronto.

Antetokounmpo, who moved to the Miami Heat, topped the poll with 53 per cent, making him the clear favourite to deliver the biggest impact among the league’s major offseason arrivals. Kawhi Leonard, who joined Toronto, tied with James at 13 per cent.

According to the latest NBA GM Survey, only 13 per cent of respondents believe James will make the biggest impact after joining the Philadelphia 76ers. His new teammate Jaylen Brown received 20 per cent of the votes, placing him second behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.