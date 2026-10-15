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NBA GMs don't think LeBron James will make the biggest impact at 76ers

LeBron James trails in NBA GM poll, Jaylen Brown and Giannis lead offseason impact

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 8, 2026 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 8, 2026 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
AFP-JESSE D. GARRABRANT

Dubai: LeBron James may be one of basketball’s biggest names, but NBA general managers are not convinced he will be the most influential offseason acquisition in the 2026-27 season.

According to the latest NBA GM Survey, only 13 per cent of respondents believe James will make the biggest impact after joining the Philadelphia 76ers. His new teammate Jaylen Brown received 20 per cent of the votes, placing him second behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, who moved to the Miami Heat, topped the poll with 53 per cent, making him the clear favourite to deliver the biggest impact among the league’s major offseason arrivals. Kawhi Leonard, who joined Toronto, tied with James at 13 per cent.

The results represent a significant change from James’ previous move between teams. When he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, 97 per cent of general managers picked him as the offseason acquisition likely to make the biggest impact. Leonard received the remaining three per cent after moving to Toronto.

Eight years later, James faces a different challenge at 41. The four-time NBA champion arrives in Philadelphia hoping to help Joel Embiid and the 76ers mount a championship challenge, while Brown’s arrival has also raised expectations.

Brown, a former NBA Finals MVP, gives Philadelphia another proven star alongside James, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The general managers’ voting suggests they expect Brown to have a greater immediate influence than the veteran forward.

The survey does not guarantee how the season will unfold, but it offers a clear indication of where general managers see the greatest potential among this summer’s major acquisitions.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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