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LeBron gets in heated exchanged with Knicks fan

It's fair to say the legendary player lost his cool in New York

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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LeBron James was met with a hostile atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
LeBron James was met with a hostile atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
AFP-SARAH STIER

Dubai: LeBron James made his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but the NBA superstar found himself at the centre of a heated exchange with a courtside fan who labelled him soft.

The 76ers opened their season against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, where the home side celebrated their 2025/26 NBA championship by raising their title banner and receiving their championship rings.

The Garden crowd appeared to take aim at LeBron amid reports that he had considered joining the Knicks, with fans chanting “We don’t want you!” at the four-time NBA champion.

Late in the first half, courtside spectators then began taunting LeBron over his reported helicopter commute between New York and Philadelphia, while filmmaker Spike Lee was said to have stepped in to calm the situation.

LeBron James fired back

A now viral video of the incident showed LeBron responding to the hecklers, telling them, “Ain’t nothing soft in the midwest.”

“Ain’t nothing soft in the Midwest. I’m not from the West Coast, I’m from Ohio, baby.” said LeBron.

The last laugh with LeBron

LeBron ultimately had the last laugh as Philadelphia spoiled New York’s championship celebrations with a 106-100 victory at Madison Square Garden. The 76ers star contributed 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Tyrese Maxey led the way with 28 points.

With LeBron and Jaylen Brown among their off-season additions, Philadelphia are priced at +1000 to win the NBA title, level with the Knicks among the third favourites. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+220) and San Antonio Spurs (+300) are ahead of them in the championship betting odds.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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