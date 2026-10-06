James has earned nearly $600 million (Dh 2.20 billion) during his 24-year NBA career. His two-year, $8 million (Dh 29.3 million) Sixers deal will pay him $3.87 million (Dh 14.21 million) this season, the lowest annual salary of his career. His net worth is $1.4 billion (Dh 5.14 billion) according to Forbes.

“The deal we signed with Fanatics almost three years ago includes access to their corporate aviation,” a spokesperson for James told Front Office Sports. “It’s a feature in many of their deals with their largest athletes and we appreciate their partnership as LeBron splits his time between New York and Philadelphia.”

James is expected to live in New York City while playing for Philadelphia and has been seen using a helicopter carrying multiple Fanatics logos for his trips between the two cities.

According to Front Office Sports, James has been using Fanatics’ corporate aviation as part of his existing partnership with the company. The NBA star signed a multiyear trading card deal with Fanatics in January 2024 before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Sixers in July.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.