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Polymarket reportedly paying LeBron James $11 million more than the 76ers

Prediction-market endorsement pays LeBron nearly four times his Philly contract

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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LeBron James and the LA Lakers won the NBA Championship in Orlando, defeating Miami Heat in the best-of-seven final showdown, for their first crown in 10 years and their 17th overall.
LeBron James and the LA Lakers won the NBA Championship in Orlando, defeating Miami Heat in the best-of-seven final showdown, for their first crown in 10 years and their 17th overall.
AFP

Dubai: LeBron James is set to make nearly four times more from his new Polymarket partnership than he will from the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2026-27 NBA season.

According to Front Office Sports, the prediction-market platform is paying James $15 million (Dh 55.8 million) a year as part of an ongoing endorsement deal. James is not an investor in Polymarket and will promote American football rather than basketball through social media posts and other content. 

That compares with the $3.9 million (Dh14.32 million) James is expected to earn from the 76ers this season. He signed a two-year, $8 million (Dh 29.38 million) contract in July after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, creating an annual difference of about $11 million (Dh 40.39 million) between his two deals. 

James chose Philadelphia after considering several teams, with his decision centered on continuing his career and competing for another championship. He joined a roster featuring Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown after the latter’s move from Boston.

James had previously suggested he was considering retirement before deciding he still wanted to compete. The salary represents a major reduction from the $52.6 million (Dh 193.17 million) he earned with the Lakers.

However, money was not the main factor in his decision, with James saying he wanted to compete for another championship. 

Forbes currently estimates James’ net worth at $1.4 billion (Dh 5.14 billion). His NBA on-court career earnings have reached $581.3 million (Dh 2.13 billion), making his reduced 76ers salary a striking contrast to his wider financial position. 

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