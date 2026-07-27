LeBron James: A larger-than-life NBA superstar

Then a few years later, in April 2014, I went to watch the Philadelphia 76ers in action at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. While the game itself was one to forget with the Sixers having one of their worst seasons in NBA history, I couldn’t but think of James, who at that time was plying his trade with Heat. Little did I know then that James would return to Cleveland just three months later and eventually lead them to the NBA title in 2016.