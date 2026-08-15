Tamil Nadu cricketer fined for texting girlfriend during match

“The TNCA will not name the player as the investigation is ongoing. All I can confirm is he is a left-hander who scored two fifties for Tamil Nadu in last year’s Ranji Trophy. He was found texting his girlfriend during the course of a match. While no corruption charges have been levelled, using a mobile phone in the PMOA during the course of a match is prohibited. Hence, it is a protocol breach,” a senior Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official told PTI.