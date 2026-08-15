GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Tamil Nadu cricketer fined for texting girlfriend during match

No corruption charge has been levelled against him

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tamil Nadu cricketer fined for texting girlfriend during match
Shutterstock

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has fined a young Tamil Nadu cricketer Rs100,000 for violating the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match.

According to PTI, the player was caught using a mobile phone in the dugout to text his girlfriend during the match. While no corruption charge has been levelled against him, mobile phone use in the PMOA during a game is prohibited under BCCI regulations.

“The TNCA will not name the player as the investigation is ongoing. All I can confirm is he is a left-hander who scored two fifties for Tamil Nadu in last year’s Ranji Trophy. He was found texting his girlfriend during the course of a match. While no corruption charges have been levelled, using a mobile phone in the PMOA during the course of a match is prohibited. Hence, it is a protocol breach,” a senior Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official told PTI.

Two-year ban

The TNCA had reportedly considered imposing a two-year ban on the 26-year-old, but eventually decided against the harsher punishment after determining that the offence was not grave in nature. The player was instead fined Rs100,000.

The PMOA protocol strictly regulates mobile phone use during matches. Team managers are permitted to use phones only inside the dressing room and not in the dugout, while players and most support staff are required to switch off and hand over their devices upon arrival. Only the designated analyst is permitted to use a computer at a specified station for match-related data.

Related Topics:
cricketindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Suresh Kumar speaks to the media in Tamil Nadu after clearing NEET at the age of 51. He studied late nights after work and used past papers as part of his preparation.

2 PhDs, MBA: 51-year-old clears NEET after 34 years

2m read
Trisha Krishnan

Trisha shares cryptic ‘drama as Sangeetha drops case

3m read
Tamil Nadu’s large and rapidly expanding number of vehicles is considered an important factor behind the high number of accidents.

Tamil Nadu tops India road accident chart for 4th year

2m read
Tamil Nadu’s push to freeze Lok Sabha seats: Inside the looming battle over delimitation and southern representation

Why Tamil Nadu is opposing delimitation: What to know

2m read