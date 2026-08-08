Tamil Nadu to pass resolution against delimitation: What it means and why it matters

Southern states’ low population growth sparks fight over Parliament share
Tamil Nadu is preparing to formally oppose any fresh delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, amid concerns that a population-based exercise could reduce the state’s share of Lok Sabha seats.
Leaders at an all-party meeting agreed to oppose any delimitation exercise and called for the current seat allocation to remain unchanged for at least the next 40-50 years.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay held an all-party consultation with MPs on Saturday to discuss the possible impact of delimitation.
Nineteen MPs from the Congress, VCK, MDMK, IUML, CPI and CPI(M) attended.
The leaders agreed to oppose any fresh delimitation and support maintaining the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, including 39 from Tamil Nadu.
The state government is expected to bring a resolution in the Assembly formally opposing any move towards delimitation.
The main concern is that a population-based redistribution of seats could alter Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha constituencies.
Tamil Nadu and other southern states have generally recorded slower population growth after implementing family-planning and population-control measures. Leaders argue that these states should not lose political representation because they successfully controlled population growth.
The participating MPs said the current seat allocation should remain unchanged for at least the next 40-50 years.
Delimitation means redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies and determining how many seats each state gets based largely on population.
If seats are redistributed based on a newer population count:
States with faster population growth could gain more Lok Sabha seats.
States with slower population growth could see their share of seats decline.
Tamil Nadu fears this could reduce its relative influence in Parliament.
The balance of political representation between northern and southern states could also shift.
The Lok Sabha currently has 543 elected seats. Tamil Nadu has 39 of them.
The MPs who attended the consultation want this allocation to remain frozen, rather than allowing seats to be redistributed based on population changes.
Not yet. The Union government has not announced plans to introduce a Delimitation Bill in the current Parliament session and has not formally proposed changing the existing law.
The debate is therefore centred on what could happen if a fresh delimitation exercise is undertaken in the future.
While several parties oppose any reduction in Tamil Nadu's representation, the political response to Vijay's meeting was divided.
The DMK and AIADMK boycotted the consultation.
DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned the meeting and urged Vijay to focus on Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project.
The parties that attended, including Congress, VCK, MDMK, IUML, CPI and CPI(M), backed maintaining the existing seat allocation.
The Tamil Nadu government is expected to pass an Assembly resolution opposing any fresh delimitation.
The issue could become a major political debate if the Union government moves towards changing the current seat allocation, particularly because it could affect the balance of representation between India's northern and southern states.