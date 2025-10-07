LeBron James sparks frenzy with 'decision of all decisions' stunt

James, who turns 41 in December, is set to become the 1st NBA player to log a 23rd season
Dubai: For nearly 24 hours, the basketball world held its breath, waiting for what many believed could be LeBron James’ farewell. He called it 'the decision of all decisions,' echoing his notorious 2010 announcement that took him from Cleveland to Miami.
But this time, the King wasn’t retiring — he was marketing.
The big reveal Tuesday morning wasn’t about basketball at all. Instead, James used the hype to launch a new business venture, parodying his own history in a slick ad campaign. Once the commercial dropped, he confirmed the stunt with a few laughing and crown emojis, acknowledging the perfectly executed fake-out.
The 10-second teaser he’d posted the night before did exactly what it was meant to: set the sports world on fire, and briefly send the ticket market into chaos.
The real drama unfolded on resale platforms. Fans, convinced they were about to witness James’ final home game, flooded secondary markets for the Lakers’ April 12 matchup next year against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.
Before the cryptic video, the cheapest seat for that game sold for about $82 on TickPick. Within hours, the same tickets were listed at $445, according to the site. On other platforms, prices climbed past $800.
The retirement chatter, while premature this week, isn’t without reason. James, who turns 41 in December, is set to become the first NBA player to log a 23rd season when the Lakers open against the Golden State Warriors on October 21.
And he’s still producing. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds while leading Los Angeles to the playoffs.
Speaking to reporters last week, James admitted he’s aware the end is approaching, though not quite yet.
'I’m super-invested because I don’t know when the end is,” he said. “It’s a lot sooner than later.'
For now, James is keeping his focus on both the court and his expanding business empire. The retirement tour will have to wait, but fans clearly don’t want to take any chances.
