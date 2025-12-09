Emirates NBA Cup proves a catalyst as December momentum fuels playoff pushes

NBA legend Vince Carter echoed that sentiment, stressing the value of exposing young players to playoff-like pressure months before the actual postseason. “I love the Cup for the simple reason it gives young teams and young players an opportunity to see what the playoffs are like. It gives them a sneak peek, a test run, to see where your team falls or how they fare in these types of competitions leading into the playoffs. Before that, we didn’t get that opportunity until we got in it. In our first year, we got swept.”