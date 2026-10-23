LeBron James breaks silence on Donald Trump's allegations of disrespecting the United States

LeBron James dismisses Trump's criticism with a sarcastic one-liner
Dubai: LeBron James responded to US President Donald Trump’s criticism with a brief, sarcastic remark after the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Trump had accused the NBA superstar of disrespecting the United States after a video showed James appearing to practise a golf swing and imitate a basketball shot during the national anthem before Philadelphia’s season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the 41-year-old a “TOTAL DISGRACE” and demanded that he apologise to American military personnel.
“LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!” Trump wrote.
Nevertheless, the four-time NBA champion finally responded to POTUS. “Must be a slow day in the office,” James said on Thursday when asked about Trump’s comments.
He did not appear to take the criticism seriously, dismissing the controversy with his one-line response.
The exchange adds another chapter to the long-running public tension between the president and LeBron, who has previously criticised Trump over his political views.
On the court, James helped the 76ers secure a 114-106 victory over the Cavaliers in their second game, recording 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
The veteran forward is playing his record 24th NBA season as he begins a new chapter with the 76ers.