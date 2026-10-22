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Donald Trump says LeBron James disrespected the United States, demands apology

Trump demands apology from LeBron James for alleged disrespect to military

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
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LeBron James and Donald Trump
LeBron James and Donald Trump
AFP

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has accused NBA superstar LeBron James of disrespecting the United States after the Los Angeles-born basketball star was seen stretching during the national anthem before the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against the New York Knicks.

Trump took to Truth Social to criticise James, calling him a “TOTAL DISGRACE” and demanding an apology to American military personnel.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump wrote.

“LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

The president’s comments came after a video circulated online showing James stretching on the court during the national anthem ahead of Tuesday’s game at Madison Square Garden.

James has frequently been a target of Trump’s criticism, with the president previously taking aim at the four-time NBA champion over his political views and public comments.

The incident has sparked fresh debate about athletes’ conduct during the anthem, a subject that has drawn attention across American sports for years.

James, however, made a strong start to his first game with Philadelphia, helping the 76ers beat the defending champions 106-100. He finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Philadelphia spoiled the Knicks’ championship celebrations.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 28 points, while Jaylen Brown added 19 points in his debut for the team.

The Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson, who scored 21 points, but could not prevent Philadelphia from opening the season with a win.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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