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Oman introduces jail terms for insulting national anthem under new law

Royal decree also updates national flag specifications and rules for performing the anthem

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman has introduced prison sentences ranging from three months to three years for deliberately insulting its national anthem, extending existing penalties for insulting the national flag or state emblem.

The amendments, introduced under Royal Decree No. 99 of 2026 issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, amend the Law on the State Flag, Emblem and National Anthem, promulgated under Royal Decree No. 53/2004.

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They criminalise deliberately insulting the national anthem through speech, writing, gestures or distortion, as well as any other act expressing hatred or contempt.

The amendments also update the specifications of the national flag, stipulating that it must be manufactured using colours and fabrics approved by the competent authority.

The authority will also determine other flag dimensions not specified in the law, as well as the dimensions of flags displayed on poles and the locations where flagpoles may be installed.

In addition, the amendments allow the national anthem to be performed at locations and on occasions designated by the competent authority, following approval by the Council of Ministers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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