Royal decree also updates national flag specifications and rules for performing the anthem
Oman has introduced prison sentences ranging from three months to three years for deliberately insulting its national anthem, extending existing penalties for insulting the national flag or state emblem.
The amendments, introduced under Royal Decree No. 99 of 2026 issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, amend the Law on the State Flag, Emblem and National Anthem, promulgated under Royal Decree No. 53/2004.
They criminalise deliberately insulting the national anthem through speech, writing, gestures or distortion, as well as any other act expressing hatred or contempt.
The amendments also update the specifications of the national flag, stipulating that it must be manufactured using colours and fabrics approved by the competent authority.
The authority will also determine other flag dimensions not specified in the law, as well as the dimensions of flags displayed on poles and the locations where flagpoles may be installed.
In addition, the amendments allow the national anthem to be performed at locations and on occasions designated by the competent authority, following approval by the Council of Ministers.