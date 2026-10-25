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Oman warns against insulting other countries, leaders or people on social media

Public Prosecution warns of legal action against offensive content and its circulation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman urged responsible social media use, warning against insults to other nations, leaders, or symbols to protect diplomatic relations. [Illustrative image]
Oman urged responsible social media use, warning against insults to other nations, leaders, or symbols to protect diplomatic relations. [Illustrative image]
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Dubai: Oman's Public Prosecution has warned against insulting other countries, their leaders, national symbols or peoples, urging the public to avoid statements and actions that could undermine the Sultanate's relations with other nations.

In a public advisory, the prosecution called for responsible conduct and restraint in expressing opinions, particularly on social media platforms.

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It urged individuals to refrain from any statements or actions that could offend other countries, their symbols or peoples, or damage the diplomatic relations maintained by the Sultanate of Oman.

The prosecution stressed that individuals who violate the law could face legal action, whether through publishing offensive material, reposting it, sharing it, inciting others or engaging in any other conduct criminalised by law.

It said the warning applied to both original content and its redistribution, highlighting the potential legal consequences of circulating material deemed offensive.

The advisory emphasised the importance of exercising responsibility and sound judgement when expressing views online and avoiding conduct that could harm Oman's relations with other countries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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