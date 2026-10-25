Public Prosecution warns of legal action against offensive content and its circulation
Dubai: Oman's Public Prosecution has warned against insulting other countries, their leaders, national symbols or peoples, urging the public to avoid statements and actions that could undermine the Sultanate's relations with other nations.
In a public advisory, the prosecution called for responsible conduct and restraint in expressing opinions, particularly on social media platforms.
It urged individuals to refrain from any statements or actions that could offend other countries, their symbols or peoples, or damage the diplomatic relations maintained by the Sultanate of Oman.
The prosecution stressed that individuals who violate the law could face legal action, whether through publishing offensive material, reposting it, sharing it, inciting others or engaging in any other conduct criminalised by law.
It said the warning applied to both original content and its redistribution, highlighting the potential legal consequences of circulating material deemed offensive.
The advisory emphasised the importance of exercising responsibility and sound judgement when expressing views online and avoiding conduct that could harm Oman's relations with other countries.