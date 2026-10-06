Interior Ministry: Publishing or sharing related information could lead to legal liability
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned the public against filming, publishing or sharing information related to the interception of missiles and drones, saying such actions could expose individuals to legal liability.
The warning also applies to filming or circulating information about locations where intercepted missiles, drones or their debris have fallen, the ministry said.
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“Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability,” the ministry said in its warning.
The statement underscores restrictions on circulating images, videos or other information connected to operations to counter aerial threats and the locations affected by them.
The ministry did not specify the penalties that could apply or provide further details on the legal provisions governing such violations.
The warning calls on members of the public to refrain from recording or disseminating such material and to comply with official instructions.