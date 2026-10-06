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Saudi Arabia warns against filming missile, drone interceptions and impact sites

Interior Ministry: Publishing or sharing related information could lead to legal liability

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia warned that filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites could lead to legal liability.
Saudi Arabia warned that filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites could lead to legal liability.
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned the public against filming, publishing or sharing information related to the interception of missiles and drones, saying such actions could expose individuals to legal liability.

The warning also applies to filming or circulating information about locations where intercepted missiles, drones or their debris have fallen, the ministry said.

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“Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability,” the ministry said in its warning.

The statement underscores restrictions on circulating images, videos or other information connected to operations to counter aerial threats and the locations affected by them.

The ministry did not specify the penalties that could apply or provide further details on the legal provisions governing such violations.

The warning calls on members of the public to refrain from recording or disseminating such material and to comply with official instructions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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