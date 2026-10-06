“Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability,” the ministry said in its warning.

The statement underscores restrictions on circulating images, videos or other information connected to operations to counter aerial threats and the locations affected by them.

The ministry did not specify the penalties that could apply or provide further details on the legal provisions governing such violations.

The warning calls on members of the public to refrain from recording or disseminating such material and to comply with official instructions.