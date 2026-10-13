GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights champion, dies at 34

RJ Mitte, cerebral palsy advocate and Breaking Bad star, dies unexpectedly

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
FILE - RJ Mitte poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Time Share", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - RJ Mitte poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Time Share", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas: “Breaking Bad” actor and disability rights advocate RJ Mitte died Monday at age 34, authorities and his representatives said.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told The Associated Press she declared Mitte dead at about 1:30 p.m. at what she believed was his home in Brownsville, Texas.

She said she was unable to provide a cause, but an autopsy will be performed.

Mitte played Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's chemistry teacher-turned-meth dealer Walter White on nearly every episode of the five seasons of the AMC show, which recently ranked as the best of the 21st century in a New York Times poll.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” Mitte's representatives said in a statement announcing his death.

The statement said he used “his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.”

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vashu Bhagnani (File Photo/ANI)

Producer Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London 

1m read
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds says anxiety made him creative

3m read
Japan T20I: Bad weather disrupts India’s training

Japan T20I: Bad weather disrupts India’s training

2m read
Microfibre towels and a wash mitt demonstrate gentle, scratch conscious car cleaning.

Microfibre car towels: How they clean and protect paint

4m read