More than 500,000 books on offer, with prices starting at Dh2 for registered members
Ajman: The Big Bad Wolf Books fair will return to Ajman on November 24, offering more than 500,000 books and discounts of up to 90 per cent on selected titles during an eight-day event.
The fair will run until December 1 at Emirates Hall (Emirates Hospitality Centre) in Al Jurf 2, with more than 10,000 titles available across a wide range of genres.
Organisers announced details of the 2026 edition at a press conference held at the Ajman Cultural Centre. The event is being organised in partnership with Ajman's Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, with support from the Sharjah Book Authority, its strategic partner.
The number of titles has increased by 58 per cent compared with the previous Ajman edition, giving returning visitors a wider selection of books.
The collection includes picture books, graphic novels, young adult fiction, thrillers, science, history, biographies, self-help and lifestyle titles. Younger readers will also find activity books, colouring books and bedtime stories.
Among the offers is a complete boxed set of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series, priced at Dh200 compared with a recommended retail price of Dh1,265.
A 12-book boxed set of Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid series will also be available for Dh200, down from a recommended retail price of Dh544.
Other titles include Rachel Renée Russell's Dork Diaries 15: Tales from a Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure, available in hardback for Dh40, Pokémon: Search and Find – Adventures in Galar for Dh27 and Bluey and Friends: Sticker and Activity Book for Dh18.
Registered Big Bad Wolf Books members can purchase selected promotional books for prices starting at Dh2, subject to availability and a limit of two copies per customer. Additional clearance offers will also be available.
Abdullah Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director of Events, Programmes and Talents at Ajman's Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said the fair would help strengthen connections between readers, publishers and the wider community.
He added that making books more accessible would encourage people of different ages to explore new subjects and develop lasting reading habits.
Al Obaidli noted that the department's efforts extended beyond organising events to strengthening Ajman's cultural landscape and making reading a regular part of everyday life.
Majid Al Nuaimi, Director of Investments and Partnerships at the Sharjah Book Authority and a board member of Big Bad Wolf Books UAE, highlighted the significance of the fair's return following the approval of Ajman's strategic framework for lifelong learning by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.
He explained that affordable access to books supported the framework's objectives by encouraging people to explore new interests and continue learning throughout their lives.
The fair is expected to attract families, students and book enthusiasts looking for discounted titles across fiction, non-fiction and children's literature.