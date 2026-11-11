The 45th SIBF runs from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Made of Stories’, with the Sultanate of Oman as Guest of Honour. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the fair brings together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, according to organisers. They say it offers more than 1.7 million titles and 1,500 cultural events, with 106 guests from 25 countries.