Young Emirati authors, writers and book lovers reveal what draws them to the fair
Sharjah: From centuries-old manuscripts to contemporary novels and children's stories, the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) opened its doors on Wednesday, bringing together generations of readers, authors and publishers for a celebration of literature and storytelling.
Inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the fair features 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing 1.7 million titles spanning different languages, cultures and genres.
Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme 'Made of Stories', the fair runs until November 15, offering visitors the chance to discover new books, meet authors and explore literary traditions from around the world.
For sisters Safiya Fatima and Adeena Fathima, aged 18 and 25, attending the book fair has become an annual tradition that began during their school years. The Indian sisters, who grew up in Sharjah, arrived this year with a shopping list of 10 books, but for them, the experience goes well beyond buying their favourite novels.
"For us, coming to the book fair is a totally different experience. Yes, we can buy books online or just read them on a tablet, but physical books, touching them, flipping through them, and also the diversity of books available, you can spend hours without realising," they said.
For Safiya, each book also carries a memory of where and how it was discovered. "Whenever we pick up a book, we always think about the memory associated with buying it. Online, you click add to cart and that's it. It's about creating memories," she said, adding that the sisters also enjoy trying out the free workshops.
This year, the sisters are stepping outside their usual reading preferences. Although they primarily read English novels, they hope to purchase an Arabic translation of Caraval by Stephanie Garber, inspired by the variety of Arabic publishers and titles at the fair.
For Nicole Yarsawich, a writer from Atlanta, United States, the fair was an unexpected discovery in her new home. Having moved to the UAE just two months ago, she heard about the event through her husband, a teacher whose school librarian recommended it.
"Not only am I new to the UAE, but it's also my first time at the book fair. I'm just impressed with the diversity of books, not just in English but in different languages," she said. "For me, being surrounded by endless books is my heaven. I'm having a hard time choosing what to read, and I'll be happy to come back again before it's over."
Sanjay Jude, who visited with his family, shared a similar enthusiasm for physical books, particularly the opportunity to discover titles that are not always readily available in bookshops. "I love to flip through the pages and see the books in person. There are also diverse options that you just don't find in bookshops, and you don't get the same feeling buying online," he said.
A fan of Japanese manga comics, Jude makes a point of visiting the fair to expand his collection, adding that some titles can be more reasonably priced than elsewhere.
This year's Guest of Honour, the Sultanate of Oman, is offering visitors a glimpse into its rich literary and cultural heritage through a dedicated pavilion featuring historical works, rare manuscripts and contemporary publications.
Among the exhibits is Majmouat Al Siyar wa Al Jawabat (A Collection of Biographies and Answers), regarded as the oldest known Omani manuscript, transcribed in 531 AH (1137 AD).
The pavilion forms part of a wider cultural and artistic programme highlighting Oman's history, heritage and contributions to literature, poetry and the arts.
The programme features 50 guests, including 41 writers and poets, offering visitors an opportunity to explore both the country's historical literary traditions and its contemporary creative scene.
The fair is also providing a platform for young Emirati talent, including siblings Hidaya, Abdullah and Ali Saleh Al Dhaheri, who are showcasing their published works while sharing their ambitions beyond writing.
From environmental conservation and scientific research to photography and technology, the three siblings are using their creativity to explore different interests and inspire others.
Hidaya, an award-winning young content creator, published author and environmental advocate, is a member of the Children's Parliament, a former member of the Sharjah Children's Shura Council and a member of the Emirates Inventors Association. "My dream is to become a marine biologist and use my passion for science and ocean conservation to make a lasting impact on the world," she said.
Her brother Abdullah, an award-winning storyteller and photographer with four publications to his name, is also a recipient of the Sheikha Latifa Award for Photography and a member of the Sharjah Children's Shura Council.
With interests spanning acting, public speaking and developing innovative solutions to support People of Determination, Abdullah hopes to pursue a career in medicine. "My dream is to become an ophthalmologist and use my knowledge to improve people's lives and make a lasting impact on the world," he said.
Their sibling Ali shares a passion for creativity and innovation, with a particular interest in environmental sustainability, drawing, photography and emerging technologies. He is also actively involved in volunteering and community initiatives. "I believe that creativity and innovation can change the world. My dream is to turn my ideas into solutions that protect our planet and inspire future generations," he said.
For Ghanaian author Ruby Yayra Goka, participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair for the first time is an opportunity to introduce African literature to readers who may never have encountered it.
"I hope that more people are exposed to African literature and our stories. I think a place like SIBF is the right place to showcase them. There are so many nationalities at the fair who are interested and have never read a book by an African author," she said.
Goka, who writes fiction for adults, young adults and children, said her decision to venture into children's literature was deeply personal. "When I was a child growing up in Ghana, I always read books like Nancy Drew, Enid Blyton and The Hardy Boys. I never saw myself or my culture in those books, so I decided to create my own for African children," she explained.
Among the titles she is showcasing are Sela Gets a Haircut and Mama's Amazing Cover Cloth, the latter telling the story of a young girl discovering the many uses of her mother's traditional African cover cloth.
She is also presenting her novel Even When Your Voice Shakes, which follows a young girl's struggle to overcome abuse and seek justice in Ghana, exploring themes of trauma, resilience and the complexities of African society.
The fair's international character is also reflected in its South Asian publishing houses, which cater to the UAE's diverse expatriate communities and offer readers access to literature in their native languages. For DC Books, one of India's prominent Malayalam publishing houses, the Sharjah International Book Fair has become a longstanding annual tradition.
"We have been coming to SIBF for the last 18 years. The UAE not only has a huge Indian population but also a large Keralite community, and we find that many Keralites come to buy Malayalam books, whether modern literature or translations," said Hussain Thaj, sales head at DC Books.
The publisher has brought nearly 5,000 titles to the fair, ranging from classical and contemporary Malayalam literature to translated works.
Meanwhile, Pakistan-based Book Corner, an independent publishing house specialising in Urdu literature, has returned for its second year following an encouraging response from readers. Managing director Gagan Shahid said the fair attracts a readership that extends beyond the Pakistani community.
"We loved it the first time because not just Pakistanis, but also Indians and Bangladeshis from our region who read and speak Urdu came and bought books, both young and old," he said.
Shahid has also noticed an appetite among younger readers for Urdu translations of well-known English-language novels. On display are Urdu editions of literary classics and contemporary favourites, including The Lord of the Rings, Ulysses, Dune, Jane Eyre and A Tale of Two Cities.
"There is an appetite to consume translated English works in Urdu," he added.
Alongside its vast collection of books, the fair features 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events involving 106 guests from 25 countries. The programme spans fiction, poetry, history, science and the arts, with theatrical performances, workshops, author interactions and activities designed to engage visitors of different ages and interests.