Sharjah Book Fair attracts 1.15 million visitors from 208 countries

More than 3,600 publishers and exhibitors took part in the 45th edition
Sharjah: The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) concluded its 12-day programme with more than 1.15 million visitors from 208 countries, reinforcing Sharjah's position as a leading centre for books, publishing and cultural exchange.
Held at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 4 to 15 under the theme ‘Made of Stories’, the fair brought together readers, authors, publishers and cultural figures through a programme of literary discussions, workshops, performances and family activities.
Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the event featured 3,626 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing 1.7 million titles. Exhibitors recorded a 16 per cent increase in total sales compared with the previous edition.
The fair also retained its position as the world's largest marketplace for buying and selling copyrights for the sixth consecutive year. The Sharjah International Publishers Conference recorded 7,966 professional meetings, an increase of more than 140 per cent over the previous edition.
More than 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events featured 106 writers, intellectuals and creatives from 25 countries, offering visitors opportunities to meet authors, discover new books and explore different cultures.
The UAE, India, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Sudan were among the most represented nationalities at this year's fair.
Young people formed a significant part of the audience. Excluding school students, visitors below 18 accounted for 25.6 per cent of the recorded audience. Those aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 each represented 22.9 per cent, while visitors aged 18 to 24 made up 14.9 per cent.
People aged 45 to 60 accounted for 11.9 per cent, while those above 60 represented 1.7 per cent.
The fair also welcomed 85,000 school students, who took part in educational and creative activities and had opportunities to explore books and meet authors.
Men accounted for 55 per cent of recorded visitors and women 45 per cent. Meanwhile, the fair's marine transport service carried 13,824 passengers through its Al Qasba and Sharjah Aquarium stations.
More than 650 collaborators and volunteers supported the organisation and delivery of the event. Visitor satisfaction reached 99.16 per cent.
The 16th Sharjah International Publishers Conference attracted 1,888 publishers and hosted 7,966 meetings focused on publishing and translation rights.
The meetings allowed publishing professionals to negotiate copyright agreements, explore new markets, establish partnerships and discuss opportunities to bring books to international audiences.
Participant satisfaction at the conference stood at 98.44 per cent, reflecting a positive response to its professional programme.
During the fair, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the allocation of Dh4.5 million to purchase books from publishers participating in this year's edition.
The books will be added to Sharjah's public libraries, expanding their collections and giving readers access to a wider selection of titles.
The initiative will also support participating publishers by creating additional opportunities to sell their books.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the fair's success went beyond visitor numbers, pointing to the connections and opportunities it created for readers, authors and publishers.
He said the event reflected the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and Sharjah's long-standing investment in knowledge and culture.
Al Ameri also acknowledged the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, in developing SIBF to meet the changing needs of readers and the global publishing industry.
He said the diversity of visitors, international publishing participation and high satisfaction levels reflected the relationships Sharjah had built with the literary community over several decades.
The Sultanate of Oman, this year's Guest of Honour, presented its literary traditions, cultural heritage and contemporary creative work through a programme featuring 50 guests, including 41 writers and poets.
The programme included 16 cultural sessions, six children's workshops and 20 artistic performances. Visitors also experienced Omani music, traditional folk arts and culinary traditions.
The participation provided a platform for Omani writers and artists to connect with readers and strengthen cultural ties between the neighbouring countries.
The fair also honoured Moroccan scholar and academic Dr Said Yaktine as its Cultural Personality of the 45th edition, recognising his contributions to Arabic narrative studies, literary criticism, narratology and digital literature.
As SIBF 2026 came to a close, its impact extended beyond the 12-day event through publishing agreements, new business connections, increased book sales and investment in public libraries. The fair also continued to encourage reading among children and families while bringing international writers and readers together.