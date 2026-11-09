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Sharjah Ruler allocates Dh4.5 million to buy books at Sharjah book fair

The funding will bring new titles to public and government libraries across the emirate

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Sheikh Sultan's initiative aims to expand access to knowledge and support publishers.
Sheikh Sultan's initiative aims to expand access to knowledge and support publishers.

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has allocated Dh4.5 million to buy new books from publishers taking part in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The funds will be used to add the latest publications to public and government libraries across the emirate, giving readers, students and researchers access to a wider range of books.

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The fair is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 4 to 15. It has brought together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing more than 1.7 million titles covering subjects such as science, literature and the arts.

Support for publishers and readers

The initiative reflects Sheikh Sultan’s continued support for the publishing industry and his commitment to making books and knowledge more accessible.

By purchasing books directly from participating publishers, the grant will also provide support to the industry while helping libraries keep their collections up to date.

The move is part of Sharjah’s wider efforts to promote reading, writing, translation and publishing, while encouraging people of all ages to explore different areas of knowledge.

Libraries at the heart of cultural growth

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the grant reflects Sharjah’s belief that books should reach readers and remain available through libraries, schools and cultural institutions.

She added that the funding would allow libraries to acquire titles from different cultures, languages and fields, while giving publishers direct support.

The initiative will further strengthen libraries as community learning spaces and support Sharjah’s efforts to build a knowledge-based society.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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