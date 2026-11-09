The funding will bring new titles to public and government libraries across the emirate
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has allocated Dh4.5 million to buy new books from publishers taking part in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).
The funds will be used to add the latest publications to public and government libraries across the emirate, giving readers, students and researchers access to a wider range of books.
The fair is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 4 to 15. It has brought together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing more than 1.7 million titles covering subjects such as science, literature and the arts.
The initiative reflects Sheikh Sultan’s continued support for the publishing industry and his commitment to making books and knowledge more accessible.
By purchasing books directly from participating publishers, the grant will also provide support to the industry while helping libraries keep their collections up to date.
The move is part of Sharjah’s wider efforts to promote reading, writing, translation and publishing, while encouraging people of all ages to explore different areas of knowledge.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the grant reflects Sharjah’s belief that books should reach readers and remain available through libraries, schools and cultural institutions.
She added that the funding would allow libraries to acquire titles from different cultures, languages and fields, while giving publishers direct support.
The initiative will further strengthen libraries as community learning spaces and support Sharjah’s efforts to build a knowledge-based society.