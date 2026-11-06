A century of books: Jashanmal Books presents Bridging the Gulf at Sharjah International Book Fair 2026

Commenting on the partnership, Shuja Jashanmal, CEO, Jashanmal Group, said, “Books are where Jashanmal began. When Rao Sahib Jashanmal opened our first store in Basra in 1919, books and newspapers were on the shelves, and that has stayed with us through every generation of the family. Jashanmal Books is a part of our history we are very proud of, and the Sharjah International Book Fair is a natural place to bring that history together with the readers of today. Bridging the Gulf is a fitting title for us. It tells the story of India and the Gulf, and Jashanmal’s own story has been part of that journey for over a hundred years. We are pleased to bring it to readers across the UAE.”