During a session titled ‘Where Truth Ends and the Novel Begins’, British-Indian author Abir Mukherjee, Syrian novelist Islam Abu Shakir and Emirati writer Adil Al Sumaiti discussed how writers draw inspiration from real events while using imagination to build compelling stories. The session was moderated by Abdul Karim Hanif.

Sharjah: Crime fiction can do more than entertain readers. It can shed light on historical injustice, social inequality and difficult moral questions, three novelists told audiences at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026).

His Wyndham and Banerjee detective series, set in colonial India, follows a British police officer and his Indian sergeant. Through their investigations, Mukherjee offers readers a different perspective on British rule and the social divisions of the time.

“We know the big details but we don't know what happened in the margins,” he said.

Mukherjee, who grew up in Scotland as the son of Indian immigrant parents, said he enjoys exploring the lesser-known parts of history.

“Every story requires a seed of reality. However, real life is full of random coincidences and illogical events, whereas a novel must follow its own artistic logic and internal rules,” he said.

His latest thriller, The Pinnacle, is set in Mumbai's film industry and explores the gap between wealth and poverty, as well as the influence of power.

Mukherjee, who left a career in finance to become a writer, also highlighted the similarities between inequalities during colonial rule and economic divisions in modern India.

“The power of fiction is that you can teach your readers while taking them on a journey of crime and its solution,” he said.

Describing crime fiction as “a great vehicle for social commentary”, he said detective stories allow writers to explore different sections of society while keeping readers engaged with a mystery.

He also credited Egyptian writer Nabil Farouk for influencing his storytelling, particularly his use of cliffhangers to keep readers eager to turn the next page.

Abu Shakir also spoke about his work with Dubai Police, where he trained officers interested in creative writing. The initiative led to the publication of at least four short-story collections.

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